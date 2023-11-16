Do you want to get rid of the bra bulge? If yes, there are a few exercises that can help. Several factors can cause excess fat around the bra line on the back and sides. These may include excess body fat, muscle atrophy, wearing the wrong bra size, and more.

While reducing bra fat may seem challenging, practicing certain exercises with and without weights can ensure a strong and chiseled back. Not only do exercises reduce side fat around your bra line, but they strengthen your back, improve your posture, and help you maintain an overall healthy body as well. This article discusses seven of the best exercises that can help reduce stubborn bra fat.

7 exercises to trim bra bulge

1. One-arm lat row

Exercises tone the back. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

ne-arm lat row is a great exercise to reduce bra bulge. Not only does this exercise help get rid of that extra fat around the bra line, but it also helps promote a good posture and improve upper body strength.

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in your left hand and bend over with your right knee and right hand on a bench.

Engage your core muscles and slowly pull the dumbbell upwards while bending your elbow and moving your upper arm backward. Make sure to keep your arms close to your body.

Now lower the dumbbell slowly to the initial position and repeat.

Switch sides and continue.

2. Pull-ups

Pull-ups target the core muscles. (Image via Pexels/Mike González)

Another excellent exercise for bra bulge is pull-ups. This exercise targets the entire back muscles, particularly the lats. It works the core muscles, too.

Instructions:

Hang straight from a pull-up bar with your hands at a shoulder-width distance and both arms straight.

Slowly pull yourself up as high as you can while bending your elbows and moving them towards the floor.

Lower yourself down once your chin gets above the bar.

3. Renegade rows

The renegade row is a full-body exercise. (Image via Pexels/The Lazy Artist Gallery)

The renegade row is an effective workout for bra bulge. It is a full-body exercise that not only helps reduce bra fat but also targets the core, lower back, and glutes.

Instructions:

Grab a dumbbell in each hand and position yourself in a plank position.

Now, with your abs tight, lift your right arm while squeezing your lats. Bring your arm to the initial position and repeat the movement with the opposite hand.

4. Superman

Superman improves posture. (Image via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

Superman is an easy exercise to target the bra bulge. When done consistently, this exercise improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and also promotes improved spinal strength and flexibility.

Instructions:

Lie on the floor with your face down and both arms extended in the front. Keep your head relaxed and position your feet on the floor.

Now raise your right arm and right leg simultaneously a few inches off the floor without moving your head.

Pause and then bring your arm and leg to the start. Repeat on the opposite side.

5. Bent-over dumbbell row

The dumbbell targets the bra fat on the sides. (Image via Pexels/jan valle)

Another effective exercise that targets the bra bulge is the bent-over dumbbell row. Aside from targeting bra fat, this exercise strengthens the middle and upper back and works the shoulder rotators.

Instructions:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and bend at your waist. Make sure your upper body is bent at a 45-degree angle. Keep your arms in front of you.

Now, with your neck and head in a neutral position and back straight, slowly bend your elbows and lift the weights up towards your sides. Keep your elbows as close to your body as you can.

Squeeze your back when the dumbbells reach your waist, and then slowly bring your arms back down.

6. Side plank

Side plank strengthens the back muscles. (Image via Pexels/Airam Dato-on)

Side plank is a productive variation of the standard plank that directly hits the bra bulge. This exercise tones the abs and strengthens the back muscles as well.

Instructions:

Lie down on your side with your elbow positioned under your shoulder and legs on top of one another.

Now, slowly lift your hips off the floor as high as you can and try to keep your body stable.

Hold the position and then switch sides to repeat the exercise.

7. Overhead dumbbell pullovers

Dumbbell pullovers target the shoulders. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Dumbbell pullovers help develop back and shoulder strength, along with reducing bra fat on the sides. This exercise is a great upper-body movement that targets the lats, pecs, as well as the triceps.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back and grab a dumbbell in each hand.

Extend both arms so that the dumbbells are positioned over your chest. Make sure to keep your palms facing down.

Now lift both dumbbells over your head and then slowly lower them down. Do not touch the floor when bringing the dumbbells down.

Return to the start and repeat.

Getting rid of bra fat can be difficult, but the task is not impossible. All you need is consistency and the right exercises, such as the ones discussed above, to bid farewell to bra bulge. To see results fast, do the aforementioned exercises at least thrice a week and keep your diet in check. Also, make sure you wear a good quality and right size of bra.