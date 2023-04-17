Have you ever tried a beginner elliptical workout? Do you know what it is?

Worry not, as we discuss the a-z of a beginner elliptical workout, which will help you decide whether or not you want to add it to your fitness routine. Let's get started:

What is a beginner elliptical workout?

Workout (Photo via GRAHAM MANSFIELD/Unsplash)

The elliptical is a low-impact exercise machine that's great for beginners. Here's a sample elliptical workout to get you started:

Warm-up

Start with a five-minute warm-up at a moderate pace to get your heart rate up and muscles ready for exercise.

Steady-state cardio

Increase the resistance, and work at a steady pace for 20-30 minutes. Aim to maintain a steady pace, but don't push yourself too hard. You should be able to hold a conversation during this phase.

Intervals

After your steady-state cardio, it's time to add some intervals to your workout. Increase the resistance, and work at a high intensity for 30 seconds to a minute. Lower the resistance, and work at a moderate pace for 1-2 minutes. Repeat this cycle for 10-15 minutes.

Cool-down

End with a five-minute cool-down at a slower pace to bring your heart rate back down and prevent dizziness or lightheadedness.

How do you use an elliptical machine?

The next step for adding a beginner elliptical workout to your routine is knowing how to use the machine.

Using the elliptical machine is relatively straightforward. Here're the steps you can follow to use the elliptical machine:

Adjust the machine

Before you start, adjust the resistance level and incline, according to your fitness level. Some machines may also have adjustable pedals, so adjust them to fit your stride length.

Get on the machine

Step onto the pedals, and grasp the handles. Ensure that your feet are securely placed in the pedals.

Start moving

Begin moving your legs in a forward and backward motion, keep your feet flat on the pedals. As you move your legs, also move your arms back and forth with the handles.

Maintain good posture

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and gaze forward. Avoid hunching over or leaning on the machine.

Use the machine's features

Many elliptical machines come with features like heart rate monitors, calorie counters and pre-programmed workouts. Use these features to customize your workout and track your progress.

Cool down

After your beginner elliptical workout, gradually decrease the resistance level and slow down your pace to cool down.

Remember to listen to your body, and adjust the resistance level and incline according to your fitness level. Start with a low intensity, and gradually increase it as you get more comfortable with the machine. Moreover, stay hydrated, and stretch before and after your workout.

Benefits of beginner elliptical workout

Benefits of workout (Photo via Alexander Redl/Unsplash)

One of the most motivational ways to add elliptical workouts for weight loss for beginners is by knowing the benefits of a beginner elliptical workout.

The elliptical machine offers many benefits for both cardiovascular and muscular health. Here're some of the key benefits of using an elliptical:

Low-impact exercise

The elliptical machine is a low-impact exercise, meaning that it puts less stress on the joints than other exercises like running or jumping. As a result, it’s an excellent choice for people suffering from injuries and joint pain.

Cardiovascular health

Using the elliptical machine is an effective way to improve cardiovascular health. It assists with increasing heart rate while helping improve blood flow.

Full body workout

The elliptical machine works out both the upper and lower body, engaging the arms, chest, back, core, glutes and legs. That makes it a great option for a full body workout.

Burns calories

The elliptical machine is an effective way to burn calories and lose weight. The number of calories burned depends on the intensity and duration of the workout, but it can be an efficient way to burn calories.

Improves balance and coordination

Using the elliptical machine requires coordination and balance, which can improve overall balance and coordination.

Customizable workouts

Many elliptical machines come with customizable features like resistance levels, incline and pre-programmed workouts. That enables you to work with a tailored program suiting your fitness level.

Overall, a beginner elliptical workout is a versatile and effective exercise option that offers a range of benefits for both cardiovascular and muscular strength.

