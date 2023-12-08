Here are some Best Exercises for Older Women

Exercises for older women should not be made complicated due to age. A healthy mind, healthy gut and a healthy body make the golden trifecta that defies any age limits. It is not uncommon nowadays for seniors to take part in active lifestyles, especially women.

Research indicates that regular exercise is important for the elderly alongside well-balanced nutrition. Physicians recommend seniors especially older women to remain more active and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

Here, we shall discuss some best exercises for older women which can get them in good shape and build a healthy body overall.

Why should Older Women Exercise?

Exercises can be a savior as the body changes with old age. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

The discussed exercises for older women handle the all-rounded benefit one can reap with advancing age. After 50, it is not about well-defined glutes or chiselled abs but maintaining a well-developed, balanced and toned body through regular exercise and a healthy diet.

While this may not sound very difficult to achieve, the American Council on Exercise indicates that between the ages of 30 and 80, adults can experience 30-40% strength and tissue loss in muscle fibres. This is even more concerning for women who face loss in bone density after 30.

Exercises for older women have numerous benefits such as:

Increased bone density

Maintaining lean muscle mass

Decrease in body fat percentage

Lower chances of chronic diseases

Prolonged mobility

Good mental health

Therefore, it is more important for women to work out regularly with the advancement of age to ensure a prolonged life and a healthy body.

What are the Best Exercises for Older Women?

While there are a vast number of choices available out there, we’ve listed down the five best exercises for older women.

1. Yoga

Yoga should be considered the first and foremost choice among exercises for older women. It is low impact, low intensity and improves mobility.

Practice basic Yog asanas.

Hold each asana for one minute, repeat 3-5 times.

Start with 30 minutes, working up to one hour.

Warm up and stretch properly before each session.

Perform three to five times weekly.

Yoga (Image via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

2. Pilates

Pilates is among the low-impact exercises for older women which concentrate on core strength, good alignment and coordination. Perform the mentioned Pilates movements four to five times per week.

Side circles

Step-ups

Leg circles

Mermaid movement

Foot slides

Pilates (Image via Pexels/Rui Dias)

3. Strength training

Among the most recommended exercises for older women, strength training remains the best form of all movements for any age group.

Do basic compound movements.

Train basic abdominal exercises such as leg raises and planks.

Perform these three to five times per week.

Use light to moderate weight.

Warm up and stretch before every session.

Strength Training (Image via Pexels/ALTEREDSNAPS)

4. Jogging

Jogging is among the low to moderate-impact exercises for older women which not only keeps the overall body balanced but helps keep you stay in shape actively.

Warm up and stretch before jogging.

Keep a light to moderate pace.

Keep your head and chest high while jogging.

Perform four to five times per week.

Jogging (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

5. Aerobics

Aerobics is among the well-balanced moderate to high-impact exercises for older women. They include a wide range of activities such as:

Cycling

Walking

Dancing

Swimming, etc

Aerobics (Image via Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov)

The given exercises for older women can benefit anyone in the long run. These exercises for older women can be performed by any senior regardless of gender.

It is never a good sign to give up early only with imposed age limits. Remember, age is just a number, it is you who define limits. Do not let the advancement of age be a hindrance for it is you whose actions matter.

So, give it a go and own it as a woman! Stay safe and have fun.