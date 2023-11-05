How Can Lotus Stem Be Incorporated Into Your Diet? More on This Nutrient-Rich Vegetable

Many are unaware of the wide range of health benefits that lotus stem offers. Besides being rich in fibre and having anti-inflammatory properties, this nutrient-rich aquatic vegetable is also known for its ability to lower cholesterol and promote good skin health.

Lotus stem is a staple among several Asian countries like Japan (where it is known as renkon), Korea ( where it is known as yeongeun), and India (where it is referred to as kamal kakdi, nadru, and bhein).

Often referred to as lotus root, the vegetable is extremely versatile and can be incorporated in several dishes. One can take the easier route by simply consuming lotus root as it is, which is in its raw form. It has a certain sweetness to it and is flaky in texture.

Others who are willing to put some effort may consume it by boiling or stir-frying it. It can also be consumed deep-fried or pickled. Given its distinctive taste and texture, some people also like incorporating it in salads and soups.

How Can Lotus Stems Be Consumed?

Lotus roots are sometimes added to soups and stews (Image via freepik)

Lotus stem or the lotus root has a slight sweet taste to it, that is not very overpowering. This makes it a very adaptable vegetable, which is why it can be consumed in a number of ways.

If you are someone who likes things simple, you can simply get some fresh lotus stem from the market, boil it in water for some time with or without salt, and consume it whole. You can also add boiled lotus root to your soups or stews if you prefer so. In case you are a fan of its distinctive taste and texture, you can also consume it raw, without boiling.

Besides this, you can also stir fry sliced lotus root along with some other vegetables after boiling it initially. You can also throw in some seasonings of your choice to enhance the taste further.

Lotus stems are sometimes pickled and consumed alongside other main dishes such as rice and bread (Image via freepik)

You can also consume lotus root by deep frying it, which will make it even more crispy than it already is. You can throw in some herbs and spices to add to its taste. You can consume this as a snack whenever you want.

Lotus root can also be pickled and consumed as an accompaniment alongside other dishes. You can consume it with rice, mix it with salads or consume it as it is. These stems can also be used to make fritters. You can chop some lotus roots into bite-size pieces, dip them in gram flour, and consume it with a sauce or chutney after frying them.

What Are Some of the Health Benefits of Consuming Lotus Roots?

Lotus roots can help promote healthier looking skin (Image via freepik)

Making lotus roots a part of your diet can help you deal with a number of issues.

1) It has anti-inflammatory properties: Lotus roots are known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It has shown good results when it comes to matters that deal with inflammation.

2) It is rich in fiber: Lotus roots are known for their fibre content. Their high fibre content helps in regulating bowel movements.

3) It helps in reducing cholesterol: Some studies suggest that lotus roots come in handy while dealing with cholesterol. Others suggest consuming this vegetable when they are looking for means to reduce their levels of cholesterol.

4) It helps in making your skin look and feel healthier: Lotus roots are known for its high vitamin C content, which helps in improving the appearance and texture of the skin.

Lotus stems are a rich source of some extremely beneficial nutrients. This, when included in the daily diet, can promote good health and also help deal with a number of issues.