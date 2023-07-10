Impetigo: Symptoms and Signs to Look Out For

Impetigo is a contagious bacterial skin illness caused mostly by two kinds of --bacteria--Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. These germs can enter the skin through wounds, scrapes, insect bites, or other kinds of skin injury.

The majority of people affected by this skin condition are youngsters, although it can also afflict adults. It spreads through direct touch and is very infectious. For an early diagnosis and effective treatment, it is essential to recognize the signs of this skin condition. This article will go into detail about the impetigo signs and symptoms, so you can recognize them and get the help you need.

Signs and Symptoms of Impetigo

Look out for red sores or blisters (Image via Verywell Health)

This skin illness is classified into two types--nonbullous and bullous. The most common kind is nonbullous impetigo, which starts as red lesions that burst and create honey-colored crusts.

Bullous impetigo, on the other hand, appears as huge, fluid-filled blisters that are fragile and easily burst, leaving a yellow crust behind. Regardless of their nature, both display identical symptoms and need medical treatment.

Some common symptoms of this skin disease are:

1. Red Sores and Blisters

The emergence of red sores or blisters on the skin is one of the defining signs of this skin condition. These lesions are typically tiny, but they have the potential to grow and spread over time.

The sores may be unpleasant at first, producing discomfort and the desire to scratch. Scratching can exacerbate the illness and raise the chance of infection spreading to other regions of the body or to other people.

2. Honey-Colored Crusts

The production of honey-colored crusts is a distinguishing characteristic of impetigo sores as they advance. These crusts, which are common in nonbullous impetigo, frequently attach to the skin.

The crusts can be thick or thin, and the hue can range from yellow to brown. It is critical to resist the impulse to peel or remove the crusts since doing so might cause the healing process to take longer and perhaps lead to issues.

3. Itching and Discomfort

This skin illness can cause severe itching and pain in those who are infected. Itching may be more severe in the early stages when sores or blisters are evident. Scratching the afflicted regions might aggravate the itching and increase the likelihood of bacterial transmission.

To limit potential skin damage and the introduction of secondary infections, it is best to avoid scratching and maintain nails short.

4. Swollen Lymph Nodes

This skin condition can cause enlarged lymph nodes around the afflicted region in rare circumstances. As a result of the infection, the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system of the body, might become swollen and sensitive.

Swollen lymph nodes are more likely in those with severe impetigo or when the illness is not treated immediately. If you observe swollen glands in addition to other symptoms, you should seek medical attention.

Identifying the symptoms and signs of this skin condition is critical for early identification and treatment. This skin infection should be suspected if there are red sores or fluid-filled blisters, as well as the production of honey-colored crusts.

These fundamental symptoms may be accompanied by itching, pain, and enlarged lymph nodes. Getting medical attention is essential for confirming the diagnosis and receiving proper treatment, which frequently includes topical or oral antibiotics.

Also, maintaining excellent hygiene, avoiding direct contact with sick persons, and treating any cuts or injuries as soon as possible can help limit the chance of this skin concern. We can successfully manage and limit this common skin infection if we are aware of the signs.

