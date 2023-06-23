Is intermittent fasting for beginners safe? Schedule and meal plan

Is intermittent fasting for beginners safe? It has been one of the most popular trends in the health and fitness industry and is usually followed to achieve weight loss. Other claimed benefits include increased appetite and improves fitness.

Not eating for long hours can be a concern for many, and there are questions regarding the safety of intermittent fasting for beginners. Extensive research has been done on different types of fasting to find out the potential benefits and risks.

In this article, we provide an analysis and bring you a sample plan to follow.

Intermittent fasting schedule for beginners

There are several benefits of intermittent fasting for beginners. (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

Intermittent fasting includes eating and fasting periods and the duration of fasts can vary according to the plan followed.

During fasting hours, no food or a very negligible amount of food can be consumed. Dry fast excludes all fluids including water from the diet. Intermittent fasting can be planned according to the following methods:

16/8 method: This is the most popular method followed for weight loss. It requires the individual to skip breakfast and keep the daily eating period to eight hours, with an early dinner. From dinner to the lunch next day, one has to avoid food for 16 hours.

24 hours fasting: As the name implies, this plan involves fasting for 24 hours, once or twice a week, lunch to lunch or dinner to dinner. This type of fasting should only be followed occasionally.

As the name implies, this plan involves fasting for 24 hours, once or twice a week, lunch to lunch or dinner to dinner. This type of fasting should only be followed occasionally. 5:2 diet: In this type of fasting, only 500–600 calories have to be consumed on two nonconsecutive days of the week, but the diet is as usual on the other days. This is one of the easiest methods of intermittent fasting for beginners.

Beginner intermittent fasting meal plan

There are various ways of intermittent fasting, and people choose the type based on personal preference or feasibility.

Here are a few common diet plans:

12-Hour Fasting

7 am Breakfast: Eggs, Bread, Juice

12-1 pm Lunch: Rice, Chicken/Fish, Vegetables

6-7 pm Dinner: Meat/Fish, Rice, Soup

Fasting from 7 pm to 7 am

16-Hour Fasting

12-1 pm Lunch: Rice, Eggs/Meat, Vegetables

6-7 pm Dinner: Soup, Chicken, Brown Rice

Fasting from 8-12 pm the next day

Benefits of intermittent fasting

Incredible benefits of intermittent fasting for beginners (Image via Unsplash/Ellie Eshaghi)

Insulin sensitivity improves, and insulin resistance drops significantly in intermittent fasting.

Lower insulin promotes natural fat loss, while improved insulin sensitivity helps reverse type 2 diabetes. The overall calorie intake per day decreases, promoting weight loss.

Fasting triggers cells to initiate a process known as autophagy, where cells remove dysfunctional proteins and help with rejuvenation. Intermittent fasting for beginners also increases the level of Human Growth Hormone, which is extremely beneficial for muscle gain and fat loss.

Fasting also increases the release of the hormone norepinephrine (also known as noradrenaline), which helps with indirect fat loss by triggering other hormones and metabolic enzymes. Effective fat loss is one of the reasons why intermittent fasting for beginners has gained popularity.

Scientific studies have indicated that diets like intermittent fasting can delay onset and progress of tumors and cancers. Some studies also suggest that intermittent fasting can help decrease bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

Is intermittent fasting for beginners safe?

This is a common question asked by people looking to lose weight by fasting. There are mixed opinions on the same from experts, doctors and nutritionists.

By analyzing various research studies, we can surmise that intermittent fasting does not have serious side effects. Although intermittent fasting for beginners can be difficult to follow, it can help improve overall health, if followed properly.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

