Know about the facts of CNS depression and signs to recognize it!

CNS depression is not the same as Major Depressive Disorder, rather it represents a unique set of symptoms. The word depression in this diagnosis refers to a state of slowing down. CNS depression is a condition in which our brain or nervous system slows down. Naturally, when your brain slows down, activities controlled by it also slow down. For instance, you may notice a decrease in cognitive and physical functions.

It is essential to note the effects of certain medications and substances on your cognitive and brain health. While practitioners may prescribe medications for certain physical and mental health conditions, it is important to understand that it happens under supervision and in a controlled setting. The effects of CNS depression can be both short-term and long-term.

The use and misuse of medications often lie on a continuum and should be regulated in every case. (Image via Vecteezy/ Yulia Ryabokon)

What is CNS depression and what are its symptoms?

CNS slowing down can affect your emotional and cognitive functioning. (Image via Pexels/ Engin Akyurt)

The central nervous system has two essential parts: the brain and the spinal cord. The brain is a complex machine that dictates all our actions, emotions, and thoughts. The spinal cord is the link between our brain and the rest of the body. CNS depression occurs when the functions of these two essential organs slow down.

A little slowing down is often associated with relaxation; however, excessive slowing down can cause damage to your health. For someone with insomnia, slowing down may be essential but for someone with a slow CNS system, it can become even more life-threatening.

Some common symptoms of your CNS slowing down are:

Drowsiness or relaxation turning into lethargy

Difficulty in concentration and focus

Slower reflexes

Lowered physical sensations: reduction in breathing, blood pressure, co-ordination

What are common CNS depression causes?

What causes the slowing down of your nervous system? (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Misuse of medications, certain substances, and a few medical conditions can all contribute to CNS depression. This type of depression is linked to CNS depressants. While not all CNS depressants may lead to this depression, it is important to check in with your doctor about which may affect you. For instance, it is common for practitioners to prescribe sedatives for individuals with anxiety disorders. Some of these are benzodiazepines, opiates, and barbiturates.

Chronic medical conditions and any direct injury to the brain may also cause your brain to slow down. In some cases, excessive alcohol consumption is also linked to depression. When you notice the symptoms of depression, you should seek immediate consultation. While some of the symptoms may seem typical, with prolonged use of the medication, they may get worse.

Treatment often begins by identifying which drug or condition is associated with depression. With counselling and supportive medications, you can experience relief and prevent symptoms from worsening. In any case, ask your professional about the side effects of medications and the route to cessation.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.