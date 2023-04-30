Know about Honey Bunches of Oats Nutrition Facts, Calories, and Varieties

Have you ever wondered about Honey Bunches of Oats nutrition facts? Honey Bunches of Oats is a popular breakfast cereal known for its crispy flakes, crunchy oat clusters, and sweet honey flavor.

Learning about the Honey Bunches of Oats nutrition information for a one-cup (58-gram) serving with 1/2 cup of skim milk may be beneficial for those who like to know the details about what they're consuming.

Honey Bunches of Oats Nutrition: Calories

One cup (58-gram) serving of Honey Bunches of Oats contains approximately 170 calories. However, the total calorie count can vary based on the serving size, variety of the cereal, and any additional toppings or milk that is added.

It's always a good idea to check the nutrition label for the specific product you're consuming to get the most accurate calorie count.

Honey Bunches of Oats Nutrition (58g served with ½ cup of skim milk)

One serving of this brand of oats comprises:

Total Fat: 2.5g

Saturated Fat: 0.5g

Trans Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 210mg

Total Carbohydrate: 33g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Total Sugars: 9g (includes 7g added sugars)

Protein: 6g

The Honey Bunches of Oats nutrition indicates that the cereal is also a good source of several vitamins and minerals, including:

Iron: 6mg (33% of the Daily Value)

Thiamin: 0.3mg (25% of the Daily Value)

Riboflavin: 0.2mg (15% of the Daily Value)

Niacin: 2.5mg (15% of the Daily Value)

Vitamin B6: 0.2mg (10% of the Daily Value)

Folate: 60mcg DFE (15% of the Daily Value)

Vitamin B12: 0.6mcg (25% of the Daily Value)

Phosphorus: 220mg (20% of the Daily Value)

It's worth noting that the nutrition information may vary slightly depending on the specific variety of Honey Bunches of Oats you choose, as well as the serving size and the type of milk used. Ensure that you are checking the label for accurate information.

Honey Bunches of Oats Varieties

Honey Bunches of Oats is a popular cereal brand that offers a variety of flavors and textures to suit different tastes. Here are some of the most common Honey Bunches of Oats varieties:

Honey Roasted

The original flavor, featuring crispy flakes and crunchy oat clusters with a sweet honey glaze.

Almond

Includes sliced almonds and crispy flakes, along with the signature oat cluster and honey flavor.

Strawberry

This flavor adds real strawberries and crispy multigrain flakes to the mix, creating a fruity and sweet taste.

Vanilla

It combines the classic Honey Bunches of Oats mix with a touch of vanilla flavor.

Cinnamon

This rendition includes a warm and comforting cinnamon flavor, with crispy flakes and oat clusters.

Greek Yogurt

This flavor adds Greek yogurt clusters to the mix for a creamy and tangy taste.

Pecan

The pecan option features real pecans and crispy flakes, with their signature oat clusters and honey glaze.

Maple Bacon Donut

The Maple Bacon Donut label combines the flavors of maple syrup, smoky bacon, and glazed donuts into a unique cereal experience.

Apple Caramel Crunch

This crunchy rendition includes crispy apple slices and caramel-flavored clusters, with the classic Honey Bunches of Oats mix.

These are just a few of the most popular Honey Bunches of Oats varieties. The brand may release new flavors from time to time, so be sure to check the cereal aisle for the latest options.

