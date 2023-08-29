Language processing disorder: What to do when words fail us

Language Processing Disorder can be understood as a complex condition that impacts the way people use, understand, and produce languages.

Languages are perhaps the most fundamental of tools for clear communication, enabling us to showcase our thoughts, emotions, and ideas. But for some people, language processing disorder can create a lot of difficulties in processing, understanding, and making effective use of language.

Language connects us and becomes a medium of expression. (Image via Freepik/ Vecstock)

What is Language Processing Disorder?

We learn different mediums of expression through each other. (Image via Vecteezy/ Myron Standret)

Language Processing Disorder, usually known as LPD, is a neurological condition impacting an individual's capacity to comprehend, produce, and make use of languages.

These individuals may have ordinary intelligence and hearing but they may find it difficult to process written or spoken languages in the same manner as their peers. LPD can affect receptive language (listening and reading comprehension) as well as expressive language (speech and writing).

Causes of Language Processing Disorder

LPD can become a significant barrier in your everyday life. (Image via Freepik/ felicities)

The specific causes of LPD are not well established, but scientific research shows that it's an amalgamation of neurological, genetic, and environmental factors. Few children may be vulnerable to LPD because of a family history of language learning challenges.

The discordance in brain function and structure can contribute to challenges in understanding languages. Some environmental factors, like lower birth weight, premature birth, and exposure to toxins, may increase the risk of LPD as well.

Symptoms of Language Processing Disorder

The symptoms come to the shore in interactions. (Image via Freepik/ creativeart)

The signs and symptoms of LPD can differ widely from individual to individual and may alter as a child grows older. People with LPD may struggle to comprehend and remember multi-layered instructions. Even if they do understand the instructions, they may find it difficult to recall the right words to express themselves. This leads to recurrent pauses or the use of vague language.

It is not that children with LPD don't try, but they just can't articulate it. It can significantly impact reading comprehension, making it extremely hard to understand the exact meaning behind the written texts.

Individuals with LPD may misinterpret idioms, jokes, or sarcasm because of challenges with metaphorical language. This should not be mistaken with the social difficulties faced in Autism Spectrum Disorder. Writing can get pretty challenging for individuals with LPD, with mistakes in grammar, spelling, and sentence framing.

A limited vocabulary and finding it challenging to learn new words are common signs of LPD. Language processing disorder can have a significant impact on day-to-day social interactions, as people may find it difficult to keep up with conversations or make sense of social cues.

Treatment for Language Processing Disorder

Targeted and individualized therapy can help individuals with LPD. Generally, a specialist is assigned to help the individual take baby steps toward understanding language. The aim is not to overwhelm the child but rather to allow them to learn communication strategies that can allow them to express themselves through language.

Unfortunately, LPD also has a significant impact on sensory processing. With auditory processing therapy, you can learn to identify, distinguish, and understand sounds. They may also benefit from training in reading skills.

All of this has to be implemented in the social context at some point, and therefore, social skills training becomes an essential part of treatment. Therefore, technically, the individual works in an integrated team.

Individuals with LPD can develop convincing communication skills and outgrow the difficulties they may face with various therapeutic modalities. With the necessary guidance, people with language processing disorder can thrive in social as well as academic endeavors. You can learn to live without language, but it is a beautiful system that helps people remain connected.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.