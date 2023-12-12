“Bodybuilding is probably the hardest sport in the world” - Ronnie Coleman opens up about bodybuilding and training

In a candid revelation on 'The Ranveer Show', eight-time Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, shared his profound insights on bodybuilding, calling it probably the hardest sport in the world.

Known for his dominance in the bodybuilding arena, Coleman's journey has been one of unparalleled success and significant physical challenges.

His recent interview sheds light on the often underappreciated complexities and rigors of bodybuilding, providing a rare glimpse into the life of one of the sport's greatest icons.

Ronnie Coleman's reflection on his career not only highlights the physical demands but also the mental and lifestyle sacrifices essential for reaching the pinnacle of bodybuilding success.

The Physical and Mental Rigors of Bodybuilding, according to Ronnie Coleman

Ronnie Coleman (Image via Instagram/@coleman_the_king)

Ronnie Coleman's commentary on the sport's toughness is rooted in his personal experience of the relentless and repetitive nature of bodybuilding training.

Bodybuilding, as Coleman describes, goes far beyond lifting weights and growing muscles; it encompasses a lifestyle dedicated to extreme discipline, both in and out of the gym. The monotony of routines, he suggests, can be mentally draining.

This "boringness," coupled with the requirement of unwavering dedication, underscores the mental toughness needed alongside physical strength.

"This is a job that requires 24/7, 365 days dedication," he said.

The sport also demands a strict adherence to diet and lifestyle, leaving little room for personal freedom. Coleman's reflection on his regimen reveals the sacrifices made to maintain top physical form.

"I probably would have done it. You know, I'm aware of my strength, Ronnie Coleman added.

Ronnie Coleman (Image via Instagram/@coleman_the_king)

The diet is meticulously planned, and deviations are not an option, echoing the sentiment that bodybuilding is not just a sport but a full-time commitment. This regime demands not only physical endurance but also a strong mental resolve to stay on course, battling the temptations of everyday life.

The Journey of a Bodybuilding Legend

Ronnie Coleman's career is a testament to the sheer determination and hard work required in bodybuilding. His journey wasn't free from obstacles. Post-retirement, he faced multiple health issues, leading to numerous surgeries, including on his spine and hips.

"Mostly because you can't afford to make mistakes since there are competitors out there trying to take your title," Coleman added. "They want it just as bad as you do, you know, because they are working just as hard as you are."

The challenges highlight the toll that intense physical training can take on the body over time. Despite these setbacks, Coleman's attitude remains positive, showcasing his resilience and passion for the sport.

Ronnie Coleman. (Image via Instagram/@coleman_the_king)

In the aforementioned interview, Coleman also touched upon the importance of genetics and personalization in training. His approach, often involving heavy weights and high volume, may not be suitable for everyone, underscoring the individuality of training regimens in bodybuilding.

His story is not just about the triumphs on stage but also about overcoming the physical and mental hurdles that come with the sport.

Ronnie Coleman's reflections on bodybuilding provide a unique and comprehensive perspective on what it takes to be a champion. His candid discussion on 'The Ranveer Show' is a powerful reminder of the complexities of bodybuilding, both physically and mentally.

Coleman’s journey through triumph and adversity serves as an inspiration and a cautionary tale about the demands of one of the world's toughest sports.