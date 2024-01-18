Is Marlyne Barrett battling cancer? Latest health update

Marlyne Barrett, who you might recognize from the TV show "Chicago Med," has shown impressive strength in her fight against uterine and ovarian cancer.

Her illness has brought many challenges, and her treatment involved intense chemotherapy. Yet, Barrett has shown a determined attitude in taking care of her health.

Marylene Barrett health update

Barrett has been smart about her health, especially when it comes to food and exercise.

She sticks to a healthy diet filled with fresh vegetables, fruits, salads, fish and whole foods like brown rice. She's also careful about red meat, which some studies say can raise the risk of cancers.

Exercise is also part of her approach. She makes time for low-impact exercise, like pilates and cardio workouts. Even during her chemo treatments, she has stayed active, which has helped her not only physically but also boosted her mood.

Mind relaxation is also on her list. She gets in two massages per week. They've helped her relaxt, ease tight muscles and promote a sense of well-being.

Life with cancer is been tough, but Barrett has remained brave and strong. Her positive choices and attitude have helped her and encouraged others. It's proof that self-care and perseverance can make a difference against tough odds.

Who is Marlyne Barrett?

Marlyne Barrett is a respected American actress. She has played roles in several TV series, including Nerese Campbell from "The Wire" and Felicia Marquand in "Damages."

She's most known for her role as Maggie Lockwood in "Chicago Med." Many people praised her excellent performance in this role, making her a big name in the show biz. Besides acting, Barrett is known for her dedication to her craft. Her versatile acting skills across genres have given her a special spot in the TV world.

Marlyne Barrett's family and background

Born as Marlyne Nayokah Afflack, Barrett is from Brooklyn, New York, but spent her early years in Montreal, Canada.

Both her parents are from the medical field - her dad's a medical engineer, while her mom's a nurse in Intensive care. Barrett's sister is pursuing medical studies. These strong familial ties to the medical field have influenced her.

She's married to Gavin Barrett, and they have two kids. Her husband is a pastor, showing their shared passion for faith and spirituality. They've built a nurturing environment for their family, which is grounded in their beliefs.

Net Worth

Her net worth is around $30 million. She has earned her income mainly from acting in TV series and other related entertainment work. She also makes money from public appearances, endorsements and other opportunities tied to her status as a prominent actress.

Marlyne Barrett is battling cancer and has undergone treatments for both uterine and ovarian cancer. Her fight is still ongoing.