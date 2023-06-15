What was the reason behind Park Soo Ryun's death?

The death of Park Soo Ryun has hit the headlines as her name is quite popular in the Korean Film industry. The actress has also gathered a commendable amount of following among the K-pop fandom around the world.

Park Soo Ryun had her debut in musicals like Il Tenore, Othello, and The Cellar, but she came into the eyes of people after she starred in Disney+'s drama series Snowdrop, portraying a university student alongside Blackpink's Jisoo. The actress was known for her undeniable talent and dedication to the craft which garnered her the amount of following she had.

The reason behind Park Soo Ryun's death

Park Soo Ryun and her Co-star in Snowdrop (Image via Drama House )

The 29-year-old actress had such a tragic demise which shocked the entire nation. On June 11, 2023, Soo Ryun was returning home when she suddenly fell down a flight of stairs which caused some serious injuries. As an immediate response, she was rushed to the nearest local hospital for emergency treatment.

The doctors reported their desperate efforts to revive her couldn't save her from passing away. She was announced brain dead as per the reports but the exact details of her injuries have not been disclosed publicly. However, the reports also mentioned some of her organs were still working. The news of such a young and talented individual devastatingly hit the fans.

The accident reportedly occurred just a day before her scheduled performance on Jeju Island.

In a heartfelt gesture, Park Soo Ryun's family decided to donate her organs to patients in need. Her mother expressed the desire to provide comfort by knowing that her daughter's heart would continue to beat in someone else's body. The funeral procession took place on June 13, 2023, allowing her family, friends, and fans to pay their final respects.

Tributes and condolences

Fans dominated prominent social media platforms to portray their grief towards the demise of Park Soo Ryun. They definitely cannot fathom the fact that their favorite K-drama actress won't be able to be on the screen ever again. The death of the 29-year-old has saddened the whole K-drama community as well.

The passing of Soo Ryun marked the second tragedy for the Snowdrop family, as another cast member, Kim Mi-so, had previously passed away in 2022 at the age of 29. As Snowdrop has touched the hearts of a lot of people, the successive losses deeply affected both the cast and the fans.

However, the heart of such an elegant actress will still be beating in someone who is in need of it. She will always be remembered by her fans for her notable works in the acting industry, for her skills, and for the talent she possessed.

