The popular English singer and songwriter, Adele has shared a very personal update on her physical health. She mentioned the consequences of wearing tight costumes on stage when it is too hot which led her to develop a fungal infection in moist areas of her body.

This was a candid announcement done by none other than the famous singer herself in front of a mass audience in Weekends With Adele, Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum. She acknowledged how uncomfortable it felt while being on stage and how badly she wanted to get over it.

Detail's about Adele's fungal infection

Famous singer Adele is suffering from a fungal infection (Image via Getty Images)

The famous singer has announced her encounter with the fungal infection which is basically a fungal skin infection known as jock itch. According to Adele, she came across this condition during her Las Vegas residency shows due to sweating while wearing Spanx under the hot lights.

The 35-year-old has contracted Jock itch, which typically affects the groin area, upper thighs, buttocks, and lower abdomen. Adele shared her experience with the audience and mentioned that she had never heard of this condition before her doctor informed her about it. She humorously described sitting in her own sweat and needing to apply medication, comparing it to the routine of an athlete.

Adele expressed excitement and nerves about returning to her Vegas residency after a three-month break, stating that the shows are the highlight of her week. Even though she was dealing with the fungal infection, the singer continues to perform and entertain her audience. She acknowledged that the press might sensationalize the condition as "body acne" but clarified that it is, in fact, a fungal infection.

To address the jock itch, Adele's doctor prescribed a jock itch cream, which she humorously referred to as a topical treatment for athletes. The cream is commonly used to treat fungal infections in the groin area and provides relief from symptoms such as itching, redness, and irritation.

What is a jock itch?

Jock itch is infamously known as the groin gremlins. It is defined to be a pesky fungal infection that loves to wreak havoc in warm and moist areas. Quite fair to blame it on the mischievous dermatophytes, fungi with a knack for thriving in humid environments.

This unwelcomed guest brings along symptoms like redness, itching, scaling, dryness, and a rash. To dodge the jock itch invasion, one can embrace good hygiene practices by giving the nether regions a thorough cleaning and keeping them dry like a desert most of the time.

Prevention measures

Wearing loose-fitting underwear made of breathable fabrics like cotton, keeping the skin dry, and avoiding tight clothing can help reduce moisture buildup and promote airflow. Scratching should be avoided to prevent further irritation and the spread of the infection.

If athlete's foot is present, precautions should be taken to prevent its spread to the groin. If the itch persists, it's time to recruit professional medical help before the situation gets even worse. As a doctor would definitely be a good soldier for a stronger anti-fungal battle plan.

