What happened to Justyn Vicky? The 33-year-old Fitness influencer died while working out

The global bodybuilding community is reeling from the loss of 33-year-old Justyn Vicky, who met a tragic end while working out at Paradise Gym in Bali. On July 15, 2023, the fitness world, particularly within the confines of Bali, is grappling with shock and sorrow upon receiving news of the fatal accident that occurred last Saturday.

Vicky, a revered figure in the fitness circuit, was doing an intense workout session when the unfortunate incident transpired. He was attempting to maneuver a substantial barbell squat, weighing over 200 kilograms, as he strived to execute his routine. A fellow colleague stood by, attentively observing, in an effort to prevent any potential mishaps.

The circumstances did not unfold as intended. While trying to steady the barbell and commence his workout, Vicky found himself unable to manage the colossal weight, resulting in a sudden loss of support from his legs. The dire consequences of this struggle manifested in a catastrophic fall.

How did Justyn Vicky actually die while working out?

Justyn Vicky died while working out (Image via Instagram/ body_builders.for_life )

The gravity of the situation became evident as the massive barbell fell on Vicky's shoulders, subsequently making contact with his neck and head, causing grievous harm.

According to reports, the impact was of such force that Justyn Vicky's body was pushed forward, leading to a severe neck fracture. This fracture, in turn, compromised crucial nerves associated with both cardiac and respiratory functions, culminating in a grave medical emergency.

Justyn Vicky died while working out (Image via Instagram/ body_builders.for_life )

Urgently transported to a medical facility, Justyn Vicky received prompt and extensive medical attention in a bid to save his life. Regrettably, the severity of his injuries proved insurmountable, resulting in his untimely demise.

He passed away in the Wangaya Regional General Hospital, Denpasar, Indonesia, leaving his legacy incomplete.

Kang Gede's statement on the loss

In the wake of this heart-wrenching incident, Kang Gede, a close friend of Vicky, expressed his grief through a poignant statement:

"Vicky was a formidable, respectful, and sociable person. He shared what he knew about bodybuilding and gave advice to his friends, as well as asking them to take care of themselves without trying to exceed their limits. Only you know your own capabilities, he said. I hope Vicky rests in peace, is close to God, and finds a well-deserved place there."

Justyn Vicky died while squatting (Image via Instagram/ body_builders.for_life )

The passing of Justyn Vicky has cast a somber shadow over the world of bodybuilding, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill. The community mourns the loss of a prominent figure, while also reflecting upon the inherent risks and demands associated with the pursuit of physical excellence.

Safety remains the first priority while working out other than anything else, so precautionary measures are to be taken to ensure nothing fatal happens to anyone while working out.