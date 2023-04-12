Pedal Off the Pounds: Cycling for Weight Loss

Have you considered taking up cycling for weight loss? Are you confused if it will help you achieve your weight loss goals? If you answer "yes" to these questions, you are in the right place! We are here to clear up your confusion about cycling for weight loss and how to get the maximum out of it.

Cycling for weight loss is a terrific approach if you're aiming to get healthier, leaner, and fitter. The best part is that it offers both emotional and mental advantages in addition to physical ones. It is effective, entertaining, and simple to integrate into a hectic day. In fact, research suggests that you are considerably more likely to persist in an activity if it is fun.

Is Cycling for Weight Loss a Good Idea?

Since cycling is a low-impact activity, you might wonder "is cycling good for weight loss or not?" Mode of transportation, means of freedom when traveling, key to enhance mental health, form of sport, lesson in competitiveness, and source of pure enjoyment---these are just a few of the many reasons people cycle.

Cycling not only accomplishes all of these goals but also burns calories, making it a wonderful low-impact exercise choice for those trying to reduce a little bit of weight.

Cycling for weight loss is an effective way. (Image via Unsplash/ Coen Van De Broek)

Riding a bike as a type of cardiovascular exercise helps your heart and aids in building muscle, which in turn enhances your metabolism so that your body burns more calories even when you're just sitting still.

However, you might notice that cycling for weight loss isn’t working for you. Let’s dive in to find out the reasons behind this.

Reasons When Cycling Doesn’t Help with Weight Loss

There are numerous reasons why progress may not be being made. We've looked at some of them to see what might be preventing you from reaching your ideal weight.

1) Not achieving a calorie deficit

Once all potential problems are sorted out, the weight-loss equation is fairly straightforward--calories in minus calories out. Calorie deficit, or burning more calories than you consume, is what causes weight reduction.

Cycling is a low impact exercise. (Image via Pexels/ Daniel Way)

Depending on your weight and riding intensity, you can expect to burn 500 calories on average every hour. So, if you regularly consume 600 extra calories after the bike as a result of the ride, you can actually gain weight.

2) Stuck in a weight loss plateau

A "plateau" is a situation wherein you find yourself moving closer to your objectives, but then improvement stalls, and the line of success flattens out. This can happen to athletes at all levels.

Shaking up your routine is the best way to break through a weight loss plateau. If you always bike slowly to maintain your "fat-burning" zone, mix in certain sessions that are really quick and intense to push your body to new heights.

3) Not enough time

Another reason why cycling for weight loss might not be working for you is that some people might not be engaging in it frequently or for long enough. At least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise is advised for weight loss. Cycling may not burn enough calories if you do it infrequently or for only brief periods of time to result in weight loss.

If you are cycling for weight loss, be sure to achieve calorie deficit. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

4) Muscle gain

Cycling can increase muscle strength, but since muscle is heavier than fat, it can also cause weight gain. So, even though a person may not see a drop in their weight, they may still be growing muscle and reducing fat, which can enhance their body composition and general health.

Now we hope that you get the answer to this question--does cycling help you lose weight? Cycling for weight loss is one of the best options ever for so many reasons! It can help you lose weight, but it can also be very time-consuming and requires a lot of patience and self-control.

