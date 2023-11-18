Perfect Workout Schedule - 3 days a week is all you need to get in shape

People with busy lives have forgotten how important it is to maintain their physical health. But the ideal frequency for workouts is still a concern specifically for people who are new to the world of body training and for those who don’t have enough time to devote to working out.

As much as people want to look good, they can’t seem to figure out what is best for them. But the real question is do we really have that much time? The straightaway answer is people’s schedule does not allow them more than three days a week.

This article will make you understand everything you need to know about the optimal minutes required for working out and the ideal exercises to make you fit.

Is working out 3 days a week enough?

Making a workout schedule by consulting a trainer is beneficial. (Image by master1305 on freepik)

To resolve all these concerns, it is crucial to decode what are the actual needs of an individual. Trainers suggest that if you give 150 minutes to physical activities per week, which means 30 minutes daily for five days, it is enough for overall health. Those who are aiming for weight loss may need to increase the time or days of workout, however.

A successful workout plan needs the right mix of every type of exercise. An ideal workout schedule should include strength training and cardiovascular exercises as well.

This mix provides physical fitness and also reduces the risks of chronic illness. Balance is the answer to all your problems and if maintained consistently, three days a week, it can be considered as the best schedule for an individual.

Workout plan for 3 days a week

A blend of cardio and strength training will help you achieve your goal. (Image by serhii_bobyk on freepik)

A good and optimal workout schedule comprises both cardiovascular exercises and strength training. To construct a workout plan for three days a week, add jogging or running for 25 minutes thrice a week to your list.

You can consider strength training for at least two days along with jogging. Exercises like light stretching after your heavy workout training boast flexibility which contributes to a healthy workout schedule.

Cardiovascular exercises are also known as aerobic or endurance exercises comprise jogging, running, swimming, etc. Exercises like these improve heart rate and breathing, also elevating the cardiovascular system.

On the other hand, strength training includes weight lifting, workouts using resistance bands, bench presses, planks, or bodyweight exercises. These exercises increase your muscle strength.

Following the above-mentioned workout plan will really help you on the journey of being physically fit even if you work out for three days a week.

What body parts to work out for 3 days a week

Being consistent with your fitness regimen is the key. (Image by artursafronovvvv on freepik)

Strength training and cardiovascular exercises work opposite to each other. Both types of exercises have their own significance.

Professional gym trainers suggest that your three-days-a-week workout plan should include at least two days of strength training and you should specifically target body parts like the abdomen, back, chest, hips, legs, and shoulders.

Incorporate exercises like jogging, swimming, or even dancing or Zumba which provides energy to your entire body. These workouts specifically affect your endurance so it's better to do it all three days a week. A vigorous sprint slow swimming, and cardiovascular exercises should depend on an individual's preference.

Summing it up, we can say that working out three days a week can be enough when it is designed to meet personal needs and goals. The main key is consistency and the right mix of exercises.

Plan your regimen by consulting a professional gym trainer for a better workout schedule as they will ensure alignment with health conditions and goals. Keep it enjoyable and you will progress towards your fitness aspiration.