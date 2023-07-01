Pervasive developmental disorder: Understanding symptoms and diagnosis

Pervasive developmental disorder is a term used to describe a group of neurodevelopmental disorders that affect an individual's ability to communicate and interact with others.

It's characterized by difficulties in social interaction, communication and repetitive behaviors. In this article, we look to provide an informative overview of pervasive developmental disorder, its symptoms and the diagnosis process.

Symptoms of pervasive developmental disorder

Signs and symptoms (Image via Freepik)

The symptoms of PDD can vary widely among individuals, which is why it's often referred to as a spectrum disorder.

However, there are some common signs and symptoms that may indicate the presence of PDD. These include:

Impaired social interactions: People with PDD often struggle with social interactions. They may have difficulty understanding nonverbal cues, maintaining eye contact or engaging in reciprocal conversations.

Communication challenges: Individuals with PDD may have delayed or limited speech development. They may also struggle with understanding and using language appropriately and communication skills.

Repetitive behaviors: Many individuals with PDD engage in repetitive behaviors or have specific interests that they intensely focus on. These behaviors can include repetitive movements (like hand flapping), obsessive interests or adherence to strict routines.

Sensory sensitivities: People with PDD may experience heightened sensitivities to certain sensory stimuli, like loud noises, bright lights or certain textures.

Diagnosis of pervasive developmental disorder

Diagnosis (Image via Freepik)

Diagnosing PDD can be a complex process that involves a comprehensive evaluation by a healthcare professional.

Here are some key aspects of the diagnosis process:

Medical history and physical examination: The healthcare professional will gather information about the individual's medical history, developmental milestones and conduct a physical examination.

Developmental screening: A developmental screening tool, like the modified checklist for autism in toddlers (M-CHAT), may be used to identify potential developmental delays or concerns.

Diagnostic criteria: The healthcare professional will refer to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to determine if the individual meets the criteria for PDD.

Additional assessments: Additional assessments, like speech and language evaluations, cognitive testing and behavioral observations, may be conducted to gather more information about the individual's strengths and challenges.

PDD-NOS symptoms in adults

Signs in adults (Image via Freepik)

PDD-NOS (pervasive developmental disorder-not otherwise xpecified), also known as atypical autism, is a subtype of PDD that may present with milder symptoms compared to other types of PDD.

While PDD is typically diagnosed in childhood, some individuals may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Common symptoms of PDD-NOS in adults include:

Difficulty with social relationships: Adults with PDD-NOS may have challenges forming and maintaining relationships. They may struggle with understanding social cues or have difficulty empathizing with others.

Communication difficulties: Like children, adults with PDD-NOS may have difficulties with speech and language. They may struggle to initiate or maintain conversations, understand sarcasm or jokes or have a limited range of facial expressions.

Sensory sensitivities: Many adults with PDD-NOS continue to experience sensory sensitivities. They may be sensitive to certain sounds, textures or smells, which can cause discomfort or anxiety.

Pervasive developmental disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an individual's ability to communicate and interact with others. Understanding the symptoms and diagnosis process is crucial for early identification and intervention.

If you suspect that you or someone you know may have pervasive developmental disorder, it's important to seek professional help for a comprehensive evaluation. Early intervention and support can significantly improve outcomes for individuals with PDD.

