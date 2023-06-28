Pilates Ring Exercises: Benefits and 5 Exercises to Try

Pilates ring exercises are considered a one-stop solution for a full-body workout as they work on different muscle groups at the same time and offer a productive and intense workout session. From strengthening glutes to stretching the back, regular practice of Pilates ring exercises can bring a plethora of great advantages.

Also known as a magic circle or Pilates circle ring, the Pilates ring is not only small and versatile but is relatively cheap compared to other tools and makes a great piece of at-home workout equipment. It’s a circular prop that can be used in both reformer and mat Pilates exercises.

Benefits of Using Pilates Ring

Pilates ring add resistance. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The primary task of this versatile tool is to add resistance to any normal Pilates ring workout session. The prop can be easily used to support or challenge your body during Pilates ring exercises that involve muscle groups, including the ankles, thighs, calves, palms, torso, arms, and more.

The best part about using a Pilates ring is that it makes your muscles work even harder. The resistance that this tool offers helps build stronger muscles and is much more beneficial than exercises that you do without a ring.

Pilates circle ring also works on your core muscles as most of these exercises force your core to constantly be engaged and contracted. Additionally, using a Pilates ring is also good for your cardiovascular health as the added resistance forces your heart to work harder throughout the routine, thereby improving your heart health and making you stronger and not susceptible to risks and diseases.

5 Pilates Ring Exercises for a Stronger Body

Here are a few of the best Pilates circle exercises for a full-body workout:

1. Swan dive

Swan dive is one of the most common yet effective Pilates ring exercises that open the front body, stretch the quadriceps, hip flexors, and abdominals, and help restore flexibility.

To do:

Lie on a mat with your face down and legs extended straight.

Place a Pilates ring near your head, and hold it with both hands by pressing the ring down on top.

Next, engage your glutes and abs, and slowly lift your chest up. Keep your spine long and stable.

Use your arms and upper back, and start rocking your body forward and back while also lifting your legs when your chest goes down. Repeat.

Pilates ring exercises offer a good stretch. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

2. Kneeling oblique press

This magic circle Pilates exercise is beneficial for toning your side body and is ideal for people who want to work on their love handles.

To do:

Kneel on an exercise mat with your knees positioned at a hip-width distance.

Place a Pilates ring on your left side and hold it with your left palm on top of the ring.

Now reach your right arm up and slowly side-bend towards the ring. Press down on the ring as you bend.

Return to start and repeat.

3. Saw

The Pilates saw makes a great addition to any Pilates ring workout as this exercise targets the muscles of the spine and also offers a gentle stretch to the abs, hips, and hamstrings. Pilates saw can also improve your posture and help you become more stable with your body.

To do:

Sit on a mat with your legs extended straight and wide apart.

Keep your torso upright and hold a Pilates ring with your arms extended forward. Make sure your arms are at shoulder height.

Now, rotate your waist to the right and round your spine over your right leg until the ring gets over your right foot.

Bring your spine back up and then return to the initial position. Repeat on the other side.

Pilates ring exercises help you become more stable with your body. (Photo via Instgram/goneadventuringpilates)

4. Side lunge heel press

The side lunge or lateral lunge heel press is among the most effective Pilates ring exercises for the lower body muscles. This exercise primarily targets the quadriceps and hamstrings and also works on the outer glutes as well as the adductors.

To do:

Stand with your legs slightly wider than your hips-width distance and your toes pointed out.

Grab a Pilates ring in your hands and hold it with your arms extended straight over your head.

Now lunge to the left side while bending your left knee at your waist. Hold the lunge position and then lift your left heel while pressing on your toe.

Straighten your legs and repeat.

5. Bridge

The Pilates bridge is a glute-strengthening exercise that works equally on the core muscles. This exercise stabilizes and strengthens the lower body, and, at the same time, also helps improve your posture by strengthening the posterior chain of your body.

To do:

Lie down on your back and place a Pilates ring between your inner thighs. Keep your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Next, engage your abs and move your spine and hips off the floor as high as you can. Lower back down and repeat.

Pilates ring exercises strengthen the lower body. (Photo via Instagram/pilatesbyagi)

When performing the aforementioned Pilates ring exercises, make sure your breathing is slow and even to keep the movements flowing easily and gently. You must also keep in mind that ring exercises are more intense than exercises without a ring, so take it easy and start slow. This will reduce your risk of getting injured.

Poll : 0 votes