Postpartum OCD: Recognizing the Unseen Struggle of Mothers

Postpartum OCD is often overlooked by its familiar equivalents like postpartum depression. This condition haunts new mothers in a silent manner, projecting a shadow over a radiant time in their lives. It is also not as commonly discussed as post partum depression. However, it does not mean that it is less serious or doesn't deserve the necessary attention.

What is Postpartum OCD?

The arrival of a newborn baby presents a number of brand new challenges, which can be overwhelming for any parent. Unfortunately, postpartum OCD can often be misdiagnosed as anxiety or postpartum depression.

Postpartum conditions take away from the beautiful experience of childbirth by creating unwanted intrusive thoughts, images or urges that center on harm or danger involving the baby. Many of these thoughts involve unintentional actions made by the mother or parent. OCD-related fear and anxiety can escalate due to fatigue experienced after childbirth.

Identifying Postpartum OCD Symptoms

Identifying postpartum OCD is an important step in the direction toward seeking help and guidance. Mothers might go through intrusive and upsetting thought patterns or imaginings of harming the baby, in spite of having any intent of doing so.

In order to tame their anxieties, people with OCD involve themselves in recurring behaviors, like inspecting the baby excessively, meticulously arranging things, or washing obsessively.

A few mothers might keep away from situations or activities which trigger their compulsive behaviours, such as steer clear of sharp items or stay away from some places.

The mixed emotions may lead to an intense degree of guilt and shame, as mothers are constantly distressed by their thoughts, which they see as unreal or morally incorrect. Postpartum anxiety can manifest itself physically over time that leads to signs such as muscle tension, restlessness, and sleep disturbances.

The intruding thoughts and obsessive behaviors can largely disrupt a mother's daily functions, making it difficult to take care of herself and the baby. It's crucial to remember that postpartum OCD is distinct from postpartum psychosis, where people might lose connection with their reality.

The Stigma Surrounding Postpartum OCD

The most difficult facets of postpartum OCD is the stigma surrounding it. A lot of mothers face suffering silently, fearing being judged or misunderstood about their issues. The societal expectations from a new mother are nothing less than perfect, but they can exacerbate emotions of guilt and shame for people struggling with this condition.

This stigma revolving around can prevent new mothers from getting help which leads to even more suffering and possible risks to the mother as well as the baby.

Seeking Help and Support for Postpartum OCD

If you or someone you know is facing signs of this condition, getting professional help is vital. Treatment options include therapy and medication. At times a combination of both may also be necessary. Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) has proven to be particularly effective in helping mothers cope with their obsessions and compulsions.

Support and care from loved ones is of great importance. Compassion and empathy can be effective skils in helping a mother with this condition feel validated. Friends and family may also help by adopting some of the responsibilities which can enable the mother to focus on her recovery.

Keep in mind, postpartum OCD is a medical condition, not a display of a mother's ability to love or her capabilities. By getting to know its symptoms and difficulties, we can break the stigma associated with it and ensure that those suffering in silence receive the necessary support and care whenever they require.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

