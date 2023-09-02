While lion’s mane mushroom is an edible type, there are some potential side effects of lion’s mane mushroom. As evident from the name, these mushrooms resemble lion’s mane in shape and color.

They have been used for millennia in Asian nations like China, India, Japan, and Korea for traditional cuisine and medical purposes. Recently, these soft mushrooms have recently gained appeal in the West.

In addition to consuming them raw or cooked, some people prefer lion’s mane tea as well. Several benefits of this type of mushroom have been noted, including healing purposes, digestion, and diabetes management, among others. However, some people may also encounter side effects of lion’s mane.

Side effects of lion’s mane mushroom

There are several studies about the benefits of lion’s mane mushrooms, but the majority of these have been conducted on animals. Meanwhile, research about the side effects of lion’s mane is also not enough. But some people have reported the adverse effects, some of which are listed below:

1) Allergic reactions

Breathing problems and skin rashes are two of the most often reported side effects of lion’s mane. There is a good likelihood that you have a mushroom allergy if you are one of the rare individuals who experience symptoms after eating lion's mane mushrooms or any variation of their extracts.

One may experience allergic symptoms similar to the following:

Skin rashes

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Swelling of lips or mouth

2) Lowered blood pressure

It's possible that Lion's Mane will somewhat lower blood pressure. While some people may benefit from this, people with low blood pressure should use caution and periodically check their blood pressure.

3) Potential drug interactions

The lion's mane mushroom may have antiplatelet properties, which means that it hinders the development of blood clots. When combined with blood thinners or anticoagulants, this may increase your risk of bleeding. It is always advised to talk to a registered medical practitioner in such cases.

4) May cause headache

Despite the fact that many individuals use lion's mane for its advantages to cognitive health, some people have reported headaches due to the side effects of lion’s mane. In such cases, your dosage is the first thing to take into account. Higher doses of the lion's mane mushroom are safe, but like with any supplement, it is best to begin slowly and work your way up.

Start with one gram per day if you're using lion's mane powder or a supplement in capsule form, and gradually raise the dosage until you feel comfortable at the greatest amount.

5) Possibility of mycotoxins

There is a slim chance that lion's mane mushrooms may contain mycotoxins, poisonous substances created by specific kinds of fungi. This danger can be reduced with careful buying from authentic sources and quality management.

6) Skin irritation

Handling raw Lion's Mane mushrooms could irritate sensitive people's skin or trigger allergic reactions. This is why it is always recommended to wear gloves when handling these.

7) Digestive issues

Consuming Lion's Mane sometimes may cause digestive discomforts, such as upset stomach, diarrhea, or bloating. These symptoms can be reduced by modifying the dosage or discontinuing the usage.

Mushrooms are fungi and some types are not even safe to eat due to their poisonous nature. Naturally, those who have sensitivities to mushrooms should not eat lion's mane.

It has been said that a lion's mane can occasionally make asthma and other allergies worse, yet none of these side effects of lion’s mane mushrooms have been verified through any scientific research. Extensive clinical trials are required to show the medicinal properties of this wild fungus and evaluate whether it is safe for long-term use.