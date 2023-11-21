6 easy ways to lose weight if you're diabetic 

Diabetes and obesity are closely related. That's true for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. You may have met overweight diabetics and heard of diabetes care programmes that focus on weight loss.

Some people might find their weight go up as soon as they get diagnosed with diabetes. Using insulin can contribute to weight gain, as you might also start consuming extra carbs to stabilise low blood sugar, necessitating additional measures.

Ways to avoid weight gain for diabetics

Most people believe that losing weight is a good way to avoid and control diabetes. Losing weight promotes cardiovascular health, lowers risk of elevated blood pressure, keeps blood glucose level stable and reduces insulin resistance, among other benefits.

Diabetes and its therapies, meanwhile, might produce uncontrollable weight changes in some people. Some ways to manage your weight are as follows:

1) Calories counting

Consuming fewer calories promotes weight loss. Plan each meal to incorporate the proper ratio of carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, proteins and fats.

Meals should contain half nonstarchy vegetables, quarter protein and one-fourth starch or starchy material from plants, like maize or peas.

2) Weight-loss medicines

Your doctor could prescribe certain medications to help you lose weight. For example, Orlistat is one of these weight-loss medicines.

Your medical professionals can advise you on whether these drugs are appropriate for you. Avoid purchasing drugs online, and always seek medical advice.

3) Optimal protein intake

Individuals with type 1 diabetes that boost their protein intake and consumption shed weight more rapidly and easily, according to studies.

While the specific amount of protein needed for diabetes treatment remains uncertain, studies have shown that eating over 30 grams of protein in each meal lowers the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

4) Work out

Consult your doctor and a nutritionist about a diet that takes insulin consequences into account.

You can also add additional movement to your regular routine, which may require changing your insulin level. Maintain appropriate dietary and exercise habits, and keep your doctor informed.

5) Only take insulin as prescribed

To avoid weight gain, do not skip or lower your insulin dosage. Although using fewer units of insulin than prescribed may result in weight loss, the hazards are substantial.

Your blood sugar level will rise if you don't take enough insulin, increasing your risk of diabetic complications.

6) Every day, eat roughly a similar amount of food

Skipping meals may cause you to feel more hungry and overeat later. If you do not change your insulin dose, missing meals can result in low blood sugar.

However, eating fewer meals throughout the day can help you control your hunger, blood sugar and weight.

Diabetes affects various people in different ways. It may promote weight gain in some while causing weight loss in others. It's critical to understand how diabetes impacts you and to create a diet to meet your weight requirements.

So, how should a diabetic diet help gain weight? People with diabetes can gain weight by eating high-calorie foods without having to worry about their glucose levels skyrocketing.