Six Pack Abs Diet: 6 Foods You Must Have To Get Those Ripped Abs

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Oct 2018, 23:28 IST

<p>
Enter caption

Building a six-pack abdomen is not an easy task. It requires tremendous discipline and unrivalled commitment levels, combined with a targeted training program that not only burns the excess fat but also tones the abdominal muscles with greater accuracy. HIIT workouts and strength training are the order of the day if one is looking to activate the core and reduce the fat around the waistline.

However, a targeted training program is not all you need for a six-pack abdomen; a proper diet also plays a crucial role in building those sculpted abs. Ensure that the diet has minimal quantities of added sugars and has good amounts of protein, which is quintessential for muscle building and recovery.

Without any further ado, let us look closer at the six foods that you must have to build a sculpted abdomen.

#1 Milk

E

Benefits: Milk is one of those few foods that contains most the essential minerals and vitamins required by the body. Being a good source of protein, milk is great for muscle building and recovery, making it a must-have after an intense workout.

Nutrients: One glass of non-fat milk provides around 83 calories of energy, 12 grams of carbohydrates and 8 grams of protein. Additionally, it is a rich source of Potassium, Calcium and Magnesium along with vitamin B12.

Quantity to be taken: Two glasses of milk per day.

Alternatives: Soy milk or any other dairy products.

#2 Eggs

En

Benefits: Eggs find themselves on various diet programs as they are low on carbohydrates, which is quintessential for controlling tummy fat. Studies have shown that having eggs on a regular basis could reduce the HDL levels in the body while also reducing the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular ailments.

Nutrients: One large boiled egg provides around 78 calories of energy, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and less than 1 gram of carbohydrates. Eggs contain good amounts of Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Selenium, Zinc and Copper along with vitamins A, D, B6 and B12.

Quantity to be taken: Two eggs each day.

