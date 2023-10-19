Snapping hip exercises: 7 best exercises for snapping hip syndrome  

Snapping hip exercises can help ease symptoms of snapping hip syndrome, also called dancer’s hip or coxa Saltans. Snapping hip syndrome is a hip disorder in which you feel or hear a snapping or popping sensation in your hip muscles when you stand, walk, sit or run. The condition typically takes place when the muscle tendons get inflamed due to excessive use.

For many people, the condition can be quite bearable while for others, especially for athletes and dancers, snapping hip syndrome can be extremely annoying as it can cause difficulty moving the lower body.

Major symptoms of snapping hip syndrome

Symptoms of snapping hip syndrome can include pain, inflammation, swelling and more. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The major symptoms of snapping hip syndrome can include:

Inflammation

Pain

Swelling

Weakness throughout the legs

Difficulty in performing everyday activities

Snapping hip exercises

Luckily, there are several exercises for snapping hip syndrome. These exercises are designed to ease pain and inflammation and most importantly, to restore mobility and flexibility in the muscles.

Additionally, snapping hip stretches and exercises improves core and hip strength and keeps the muscles of the hips in balance as well.

Here are seven of the best snapping hip exercises you can easily try at home:

1. Kneeling hip flexor stretch

Kneeling hip flexor stretch is the most effective snapping hip exercises. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The kneeling hip flexor stretch is one of the most effective snapping hip exercises that alleviates tension and tightness in the iliopsoas tendons and the quadriceps and offers instant relief from pain.

To do:

Take a lunge position with the leg of the affected hip behind you and the opposite leg in the front.

Place the back knee on the floor and make sure your front leg is far enough. Keep the heel of that leg under your knee.

Now slowly shift all your weight forward without bending your spine. Continue to do this until you feel a stretch in your front thigh and hip. Repeat.

2. Supine hamstring stretch

Supine hamstring stretch eases tight hamstring and pain. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Another great exercise for snapping hip syndrome, the supine hamstring stretch loosens up tight hamstring muscles and increases flexibility of the hip flexors.

To do:

Lie on your back with both your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Wrap a resistance band or a towel around the ball of your affected foot. From there, straighten your knee while holding the ends of the bands tightly.

Next, lift your entire leg back towards your chest. Repeat on the other side.

3. Side-leaning iliotibial band stretch

Iliotibial band stretch can alleviate snapping hip syndrome pain. (Image via Freepik/katemangostar)

This is among the best snapping hip exercises as it offers relief from tight iliotibial band muscles, which can be responsible for this particular hip disorder.

To do:

Start standing sideways against a wall and keep your affected side closest to the wall. Place one hand on the wall for support.

Now cross your leg that’s farthest from the wall over your opposite leg and keep your foot closest to the wall on the ground.

Slowly lean your hips towards the wall and hold the stretch.

Repeat on the other side.

4. Seated piriformis stretch

Seated piriformis stretch eases pain in the piriformis muscles. (Image via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

The seated piriformis stretch eases tightness and pain in the piriformis muscles – a muscle that’s present deep in the hips. Tight piriformis muscles can cause excessive hip pain and can also lead to snapping hip syndrome.

To do:

Sit straight on a chair and move the ankle of your affected side to the opposite knee in a figure 4 position.

Now slowly start to lean your trunk forward and continue leaning until you feel a stretch in your butt.

Hold and repeat on the other side.

5. Glute bridge

Glute bridge is a simple exercise for snapping hip syndrome. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The glute bridge is among the most common and simple snapping hip exercises that focus on the strength of the glutes and gently stretch your hip flexors, thereby easing pain and discomfort.

To do:

Lie on your back with both feet flat on the floor and knees bent.

Place your hands behind your hips and contract your abs as you lift your hips a few inches off the floor.

Lift as high as you can and hold the position.

6. Leg raises

Leg raises are among the most productive snapping hip exercises. (Image via freepik/prostooleh)

Leg raises are another very important as well as productive exercise for snapping hip syndrome. This exercise targets the pelvis, hips, and lower back muscles and prevents any kind of hip pain and discomfort.

To do:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent.

Engage your abs and slowly lift both your legs as high as you can. Keep your lower back pressed on the floor.

Hold for a second and then return your feet to the start.

7. Clamshells

Clamshells are one of the best snapping hip exercises. (Image via Pexels/Angela Roma)

Another great exercise for snapping hip syndrome, clamshells target the small gluteal muscles and help keep your hips in balance. This exercise alleviates hip pain, too.

To do:

Lie on your right side with your knees and hips bent at around a 45-degree angle. Keep your hips, ankles and knees in a straight line and your spine straight.

With both your feet together and on top of one another, slowly lift your top knee as high as you can without moving your spine.

Return and repeat the exercise on both sides.

So now that you know about these amazing snapping hip exercises, try them at home and see how they work for you.

If you don’t experience relief or the discomfort persists, consult a physical therapist to get a personalized treatment program. Do not attempt these exercises if you have extreme pain or mobility issues.