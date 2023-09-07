The best options for cheese low in fat: Are they worth it?

If you are wondering whether you can treat your taste buds with cheese and gain little to no weight, then cheese low in fat is the option for you. This dairy product, when used in dishes, can change the taste of the food completely. But most health-conscious people like yourself have the opinion that cheese consumption will contribute to weight gain and try to stay away from it.

But low-fat cheese is here to make you feel happy while having it. It has a comparatively low calorie content, which makes it suitable to be included in the diet of someone who is quite concerned about their weight.

The best options for cheese low in fat

Cheese low in fat (Image via Getty Images)

Those who think twice before consuming cheese do not have to worry, as the following options are low-fat and equally tasty.

Cottage Cheese (Low-Fat): Cottage cheese, boasting approximately 80 calories in a half-cup serving, is a protein powerhouse with around 14 grams per serving. This dairy delight also provides essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin B12, and riboflavin.

Opting for the low-fat variety allows you to reduce your fat intake while still benefiting from its nutritional value. Cottage cheese's versatility makes it an excellent choice for those aiming to manage their weight or support muscle development.

Part-Skim Mozzarella: With roughly 72 calories in a one-ounce portion, part-skim mozzarella cheese offers a protein punch of approximately 6 grams per serving, along with calcium. This cheese variant is a leaner option compared to full-fat mozzarella while maintaining its delightful cheese texture.

Mozzarella's mild flavor makes it a versatile ingredient, ideal for enhancing pizzas, sandwiches, or salads. It is a source of both protein and calcium, contributing to overall health and strong bones.

Low-Fat Greek Yogurt (strained yogurt): Low-fat Greek yogurt, which provides around 100 calories in a six-ounce serving, is a protein powerhouse boasting approximately 15 grams per portion and is packed with gut-friendly probiotics. This dairy gem is also rich in calcium, which is vital for bone and dental health.

Greek yogurt can serve as a creamy base for dips, dressings, or a nutritious breakfast paired with fruits and honey. Its protein content aids in satiety, making it an excellent choice for those aiming to maintain a feeling of fullness.

Low-Fat Ricotta Cheese (Part-Skim): Low-fat ricotta cheese, containing roughly 170 calories in a half-cup serving, offers a robust 14 grams of protein per portion alongside calcium and vitamin B12. Opting for the part-skim variety trims down the fat content while maintaining its creamy consistency.

Low-fat ricotta shines in dishes like pasta, lasagna, and desserts, where it adds a velvety texture and delightful taste. Its protein content contributes to muscle maintenance and repair.

Low-Fat Cheddar Cheese: Low-fat cheddar cheese, which provides approximately 49 calories in a one-ounce serving, offers a moderate protein content of about 6 grams per portion and contains calcium.

This cheese variant is a lower-fat alternative to regular cheddar cheese, allowing cheese enthusiasts to savor cheddar's flavor while managing their fat intake. It can be seamlessly incorporated into sandwiches and omelets or used as a delectable topping for various culinary creations.

Are cheese low in fat worth it?

To know whether cheese low in fat is worth it or not, let's dig into the benefits and considerations.

Reduced Calorie and Fat Intake: Opting for low-fat cheeses is advantageous for those looking to manage their weight and support heart health since they generally contain fewer calories and less saturated fat compared to their full-fat counterparts. This choice contributes to reduced overall calorie and saturated fat consumption.

Nutrient Retention: Low-fat cheeses, despite their reduced fat content, often retain essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and various vitamins. This makes them a healthier alternative when compared to completely eliminating cheese from your diet.

Dietary Flexibility: Incorporating low-fat cheeses into a well-rounded diet allows you to relish the taste and texture of cheese without exceeding daily fat or calorie targets.

Considerations

Taste and Texture: Low-fat cheeses may have slightly different taste and texture profiles compared to full-fat versions. Some people may find them less satisfying or flavorful.

Satiety: Fat contributes to a feeling of fullness, so consuming low-fat cheeses may not be as satiating as full-fat varieties. This could potentially lead to overeating if not balanced with other filling foods.

Individual Preferences: Everyone's nutritional needs and taste preferences are different. Some individuals may prefer the taste and mouthfeel of full-fat cheeses and find them more satisfying.

Now it won't be much of a problem for you to choose whether you should opt for cheese low in fat or not, as you know what the benefits and potential downsides of making the choice are.