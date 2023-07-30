The 'Girl Dinner' trend on TikTok: Is it healthy or harmful?

If you've been scrolling through TikTok lately, chances are you've come across the "Girl Dinner" trend. With over 534 million views, this food trend has taken the platform by storm, showcasing low-maintenance meals that resemble charcuterie-style snack plates.

From deli meats and cheeses to crackers and chopped fruits and veggies, Girl Dinners are quick, convenient and perfect for grazing, but are they truly healthy or potentially harmful to well-being?

'Girl Dinners' - The good and bad of this TikTok trend

Is it healthy? (Image via Freepik)

The appeal of Girl Dinners lies in their simplicity and affordability. They're easy to whip up after a long day and can save you time and effort in the kitchen, but not all Girl Dinners are created equal.

While some can be well-balanced and nutrient-dense, others may lack in vital nutrients, with excessive amounts of saturated fats, salts and sugars.

Registered dietitian Bari Stricoff suggests that a well-balanced Girl Dinner can include ingredients like hummus, chopped crudites vegetables, rye crisps, pickles, hard-boiled eggs, tinned fish and cheese.

These choices provide vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. Meanwhile, some Girl Dinners consist mainly of processed foods like chips, candy and soda, which can lead to adverse health outcomes, including obesity, cancer and depression.

How to do it right?

Healthy 'girl dinner' (Image via Freepik)

A Girl Dinner doesn't have to be unhealthy. When curated with a variety of whole or minimally processed foods like olives, chopped fruits and vegetables, it can be a nutrient-dense way to enjoy your meals. However, some Girl Dinners may be lacking in essential nutrients like omega-3, calcium and iron due to the absence of diverse and nutrient-dense foods.

Strive to create a well-balanced charcuterie-style meal a few times a week, alongside other balanced and unprocessed meals. Incorporate healthy proteins, like tuna, hard-boiled eggs and nuts, to keep you full for longer.

Don't forget to load your plate with a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, like carrot sticks, cucumbers, peppers, celery, apples, berries or peaches. Of course, include healthy fats like avocado slices, nuts or a drizzle of olive oil to absorb fat-soluble vitamins and help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Dangers of disordered eating

Stress on nutrition (Image via Freepik)

As with any Tiktok trend, there's a risk of going to extremes. Some Girl Dinners shared on TikTok feature extremely limited calorie counts and lack nutritional value, sparking concern among health experts. These extreme examples can encourage disordered eating patterns and pressure around food choices.

Nutritionists point out that the Girl Dinner Tiktok trend could lead to girls picking at their meals rather than enjoying well-balanced, nutrient-dense options. This pressure to conform to a specific Tiktok trend may negatively impact their relationship with food and health.

While enjoying a Girl Dinner occasionally or as a fun snack plate is perfectly acceptable, it's essential to view your overall diet as a whole. Aim for balance by incorporating nutrient-rich foods, diverse proteins, healthy fats and a rainbow of fruits and vegetables in your regular meals.

The Girl Dinner Tiktok trend may have its appeal, but it's essential to make conscious choices and avoid extremes.

By making healthier versions of Girl Dinners with nutrient-dense ingredients, you can enjoy this trend without compromising your well-being. Remember, it's all about finding that perfect balance for your unique lifestyle and taste preferences.