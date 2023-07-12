The Health Benefits of Starfruit and Potential Risks to Know About

Do you know about the amazing benefits of starfruit? If not, you are missing out on a delicious fruit that’s not only tasty to eat but comes with a plethora of benefits as well.

Also called carambola, starfruit is the fruit of the Averrhoa carambola tree, which is mostly found in tropical regions like India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Today, starfruit is widely available all around the world and consumed in a variety of ways. While many people like to add starfruit to their salads, others prefer the fruit in the form of juice and smoothies.

What Does a Starfruit Look and Taste Like?

Starfruit resembles a star when cut horizontally. (Photo via Pexels/Iurii Laimin)

Starfruit is an oval-shaped fruit that’s available in green or yellow color.

It is sweet and sour in taste, though the taste depends on the variety of fruit you choose. When the starfruit is cut horizontally, it resembles a star, hence the name "starfruit."

Health Benefits of Starfruit

From improving digestion and detoxifying the body to aiding in weight loss and preventing heart problems, here are some of the most popular benefits of starfruit:

Rich in healthy vitamins

One of the most notable benefits of carambola is that the fruit is rich in vitamins C and B, along with gallic acid. These vitamins improve and maintain the immune system and also fight against infections.

Contains anticancer properties

The benefits of starfruit also include preventing cancer and protecting the body from cancer-causing cells. Starfruit is loaded with fiber, which helps lower toxicity levels in the body and prevents tumors and cancers. Consuming the fruit on a regular basis potentially reduces your risk of developing cancer.

Preventing cancer is among the benefits of starfruit. (Photo via Freepik)

Aids in weight loss

Promoting weight loss is also among the most notable health benefits of starfruit. This delicious and crunchy fruit is low in calories and sugar and is ideal for a low-carb-based diet.

Further, since starfruit has less sugar and calories, it's suitable for weight loss and can be added to a diabetic diet as well. You can enjoy the fruit as a healthy snack without worrying about gaining weight.

Helps with digestion

Starfruit is loaded with dietary fiber, which makes it great for gut health and digestion. Starfruit consumption helps with bulk formation and also smoothens bowel movement, thereby preventing constipation.

The fruit also contains several anti-inflammatory properties that help eliminate harmful bacteria and toxins from the digestive system, further helping the digestive tract absorb nutrients more efficiently.

Boosts heart health

The amazing benefits of starfruits also include promoting heart health and preventing cardiac issues. Starfruit is rich in minerals like potassium and sodium that help maintain blood pressure and prevent it from fluctuating radically, thereby keeping your heart healthy.

In addition to potassium and sodium, starfruit is also rich in calcium, which is again important for healthy heart functioning.

The benefits of starfruit include promoting heart health. (Photo via Freepik)

Good for skin and hair

The high vitamin C in starfruit works as an antioxidant and helps keep your skin and hair healthy. Eating starfruit can protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals and also prevent problems like hyperpigmentation and blemishes. Studies also suggest that vitamin C helps with collagen production, maintains the skin’s elasticity, and prevents signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

When it comes to hair, starfruit helps provide hydration and keeps the scalp secure from infections and dandruff. The fruit also prevents itchiness and dryness and contributes to a healthy scalp and lustrous-looking hair.

What Are the Risks Associated with Eating Starfruit?

While the health benefits of starfruit make it a healthy addition to a diet, the possible risks of the fruit can’t be ignored.

It is important to note that starfruit may not be suitable for everyone, especially people with kidney disease as it may have some harmful effects. This is because starfruit contains neurotoxins – a toxic substance that can negatively affect the brain and lead to a variety of neurological issues.

Starfruit contains neurotoxins. (Photo via Pexels/Any Lane)

Major symptoms of starfruit poisoning may include seizures, mental confusion, hiccups, and severe body pain.

If you have any type of kidney problem, avoid consuming starfruit or consult a healthcare provider to learn more about its effect on your body. People who are on medications should also talk to a doctor before consuming a starfruit as the fruit can interact with medications and cause side effects.

