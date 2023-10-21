Following a proper menopause diet is widely beneficial for women when they're reaching the end of their menstrual cycle. Twelve months after your last menstruation, menopause is confirmed. However, its repercussions might persist for a long while.

There are several symptoms associated with menopause. Nonetheless, consuming the right food can lessen the adverse impacts of this change. You can ease the discomfort caused during menopause by making some important lifestyle and dietary modifications.

Eating a well-balanced diet is crucial, particularly when going through menopause. Hot flashes are one of its most common symptoms, and it generally feels like a sudden rush of heat in the body that disorients the person.

8 Foods To Add To Your Menopause diet

During the period of menopause, there are many symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats, among others, that a woman undergoes.

Adding some foods to your diet from an early stage can help you manage these symptoms. These are some of the food items that you can start incorporating into your menopause diet:

9 foods that fight hot flashes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Life of pix)

1) Yogurt

Yogurt is high in calcium and vitamin D, which is essential to consume during the period of menopause, as your bones become weaker and need some additional attention. This mineral and vitamin combination promotes bone health as well as the well-being of other systems and organs, like the heart and muscles.

2) Lean Protein

Lentils, fish, and chicken are all wonderful sources of lean protein. A high-protein diet helps you feel fuller for longer periods of time, preventing weight gain during menopause, which is one of the most prevalent problems in women.

Benefits of adding lean protein to your menopause diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Malidate van)

3) Salmon

Salmon is a great option to consume vital nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids in your diet, which is especially important during menopause. Omega-3 fatty acids also have the ability to improve your mood and reduce bodily inflammation, which is a common cause of concern during menopause.

Adding Fish to your menopause diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Kindel MediaDana Tentis)

4) Water

As we know, 71% of our body is made of water; not drinking enough of it may cause some negative symptoms around the time of menopause. The ensuing fatigue may exacerbate menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes.

Importance of staying hydrated (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

Carrying a bottle of water with you at all times is an excellent method for constantly reminding yourself to stay hydrated.

5) Spinach

One of the best nutritional sources of magnesium is this leafy green. Spinach is the perfect example of that.

Advantages of adding spinach to your menopause diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Alex)

Magnesium is an extremely vital nutrient required to facilitate the functioning of a variety of enzymes, which include blood pressure management, protein production, and more. It's crucial to keep your blood pressure in check during menopause, as it can shoot up.

6) Almonds

Almonds are excellent sources of fiber and protein. A handful of almonds can provide the body with many important nutritional benefits, like fiber and protein.

They're also extremely good for your bones because of their rich calcium and magnesium profiles, which is an important factor to take care of during menopause.

Adding almonds to your menopause it (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karolina)

7) Quinoa

Women going through menopause may profit from incorporating quinoa into their diet. It is a grain-free source of gluten and higher in nutrients than the majority of traditional grains.

Quinoa's protein and fiber content might increase feelings of fullness, which helps in controlling weight gain during menopause.

Quinoa and its benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karen)

8) Chocolate

A small study published in the FASEB Journal (h/t Times of India) found that women going through menopause did not gain weight from eating small amounts of chocolate. Rather, when taken in the morning, there was a noticeable decrease in blood sugar levels.

Changes in hormone levels after menopause might cause swings in blood sugar levels. Hence an adequate amount of chocolate may help keep your sugar levels in check.

Advantages of chocolate in your menopause diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

In conclusion, menopause is a stressful but inevitable period of a woman's life. Making the necessary modifications in your lifestyle and consuming healthy, nutritious food through your menopause diet can result in a reduced number of discomforting symptoms that come with menopause.