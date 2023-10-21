Tobacco Allergy: Tips To Manage The Symptoms And More

When in contact with tobacco smoke, whether a cigarette, cigar, or pipe, many people feel what they mistake for symptoms of a smoke allergy. his response transcends age groups, with those who believe they are afflicted by a tobacco allergy experiencing a range of common symptoms, including:

Difficulty breathing

Hoarseness

Headaches

Watery eyes

Swollen nasal passages

Congestion

Sneezing

Itching

Potentially related conditions like bronchitis and sinusitis

While tobacco smoke can indeed evoke allergy-like symptoms, the majority of medical professionals do not attribute these reactions to the smoke itself. Instead, some people react to specific molecules found in tobacco products, particularly in cigarettes, which contain numerous harmful and irritant compounds.

Contact dermatitis is an allergic response that is intimately linked to touching tobacco products. This rash can occur even if an individual touches tobacco, and it occurs commonly among those who handle or consume tobacco products on a daily basis. This reaction also occurs when chewing tobacco; in this case, the tobacco allergy-induced reactions occur on the lips and in the mouth.

It's important to avoid tobacco if you feel a response after coming into contact with leaves, even if doctors are unaware of the precise reason for skin inflammation caused by tobacco leaves.

Are children impacted by cigarette smoke?

Children exposed to tobacco smoke have an increased likelihood of developing allergies as they grow older, and this exposure can also be a primary factor in the development of other types of allergies.

Tobacco allergy symptoms (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

A 2016 study showed that infants who are exposed to passive tobacco smoke before and after delivery, or infants born to women who smoked during pregnancy, are at high risk of developing such an allergy.

However, this relationship remains unclear, and more research is needed to define the link between developing these childhood allergies and exposure to tobacco smoke.

Getting Tested For Tobacco Allergy

For those seeking testing for tobacco allergies, an allergist's clinic is typically the go-to place. If you are unsure of where to find an allergist, consider seeking out an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) clinic, as they often offer allergy testing services. In general, a tobacco smoke allergy test will identify allergies to specific compounds found in cigarettes.

Allergic reaction to cigarette smoke (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cotton Bro)

A medical professional will dab tiny amounts of several allergens on areas of your skin (usually your forearm) and observe which allergens cause your skin to respond.

Tips To Manage Tobacco Allergy

Tobacco allergy can be managed using the same tools that are prescribed for most kinds of allergies, i.e., avoidance and treatment. Common treatments that are prescribed for tobacco allergy consist of throat lozenges and decongestants.

Tips to manage Tobacco Allergy (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Gerd Altmann )

Avoidance, however, is preferable to treatment.

The following advice may help reduce the number of tobacco products that could trigger an allergic response:

• Give up smoking.

• Steer clear of places where you could be exposed to secondhand smoking if at all feasible.

• If you are unable to avoid being around secondhand smoke, wear a surgical mask.

• Request that loved ones rinse their mouths and wash their hands after smoking.

Managing Tobacco Allergy (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Valeria Ushakova)

• Engage in physical activity; this might encourage you to give up smoking temporarily and prevent a recurrence.

• Increase the effectiveness of your immune system by maintaining a healthy diet and getting enough sleep.