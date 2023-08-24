Top 6 vitamins for skin health   

If you want to improve your skin health, incorporating vitamin supplements in your diet or applying them topically can be really beneficial. That’s because certain vitamins provide building blocks for skin, which helps with skin repair and rejuvenation.

Vitamins can often be found in skin care products, but you can also get most of them from various foods, including certain vegetables and fruits. Additionally, supplements can come in handy if you do not consume enough vitamins in your diet.

Continue reading to learn about the essential vitamins you need to incorporate in your diet for skin health.

Top vitamins for skin health

Here’s a look at the best six vitamins you need for optimum skin health and how they can help you achieve a flawless skin:

#1 Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant. (Photo via Pexels/Ron Lach)

Vitamin C is important for skin health, as it's an essential antioxidant that helps protect the skin from sun damage and other skin-damaging factors, including pollution and aging.

Applying it topically helps improve the skin’s structure and prevents moisture loss, too. It can help reduce dark spots, even out skin tone and also prevent signs of aging.

#2 Vitamin A

Vitamin A offers protection against sunburn. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Vitamin A is required for both layers of the skin to prevent sun damage and enhance production of collagen. Just like vitamin C, vitamin A is also an essential antioxidant that offers protection against sunburn and helps heal scrapes, wounds and skin infections quickly.

Vitamin A also stimulates oil production, which helps reduce acne, improves skin texture and significantly works on fine lines.

#3 Vitamin B3

Vitamin B3 reduces acne. (Photo via Freepik)

Vitamin B3, also known as nicotinamide or niacinamide, is a potent form of niacin found in most skin care products. Vitamin B3 promotes skin barrier function by enhancing ceramides, which helps keep the skin protected from infections.

Niacinamide is also an antioxidant that soothes inflammation, reduces oil production and significantly reduces breakouts and acne.

#4 Vitamin D

Vitamin D lowers the risk of skin cancer. (Photo via Pexels/Ron Lach)

Research suggests that vitamin D plays an important role in skin health. Its main function is to protect the skin against cancer-causing cells. Studies have shown that people who have adequate amounts of vitamin D in their body have a lower risk of melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The skin gets enough vitamin D when it's exposed to the sun, but because excessive sun exposure can cause damage, doctors suggest getting the recommended dose of vitamin D through diet or supplements.

#5 Vitamin E

Nuts and seeds are a good source of vitamin E. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Branco)

Vitamin E is a key antioxidant that's quite beneficial for optimum skin health. When applied topically, it protects the skin against damage by absorbing harmful UV light and prevents wrinkles and hyperpigmentation as well.

Vitamin E is a holy grail product for people with dry skin, as it fights against dryness and prevents skin inflammation, too. While vitamin E is present in many skin care products, you can also get the recommended dosage through your diet preferably by eating more seeds and nuts or by opting for supplements.

#6 Vitamin K

Vitamin K reduces stretch marks. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Vitamin K improves skin health by reducing the appearance of dark spots, scars, redness, stretch marks and dark circles. It can be found in various topical creams and serums and is mostly used to help reduce bruising and swelling.

Additionally, you can get vitamin K through diet by consuming more green and leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage and lettuce.

Foods for healthy skin

Foods can give you recommended dose of vitamins. (Photo via Pexels/Jane Doan)

Several foods can help you get the aforementioned vitamins through your diet. These may include:

fatty fish

nuts and seeds like walnuts, sunflower seeds, apricots

green leafy veggies like spinach, kale, broccoli, cabbage

tomatoes and citrus fruits, which are a good source of vitamin C

soy products

red grapes

carrots

avocados

If you're willing to take a vitamin supplement for improving skin health, talk to a doctor, and seek guidance to start the right supplementation for your health.

Do not take any supplements without consulting a healthcare provider, especially if you have any medical concern. Your doctor might run some tests to determine what deficiencies you might have.