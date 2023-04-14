Understanding severe leg cramps: What are the causes, and how to get rid of them?

Severe leg cramps, sometimes also known as Charley horses, are a very common and harmless condition. It occurs when the muscles in the legs become painful and tight due to overuse or excessive stretching, but there are other causes, too.

While leg cramps usually occur in the calves, they can also affect the thighs, feet and other parts of the legs as well. Most leg cramps occur when a person is resting or sleeping, but they can happen anytime, that too without any reason. Cramps go away on their own in a few seconds, but according to studies, the average duration of severe leg cramps is nine minutes.

Why does a leg cramp hurt so bad?

Leg cramps can occur anytime without any reason. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Well, in most cases, there's no exact reason why severe leg cramps hurt so badly, but according to experts, leg cramps can indicate certain health conditions, like peripheral artery disease or diabetes. However, there are many things that can cause severe leg cramps.

According to research, nerve dysfunction and muscle fatigue can cause muscles to cramp. Certain exercises that stretch the calf muscles, like squats and lunges, can also be responsible for leg cramps.

Another theory suggests that sleeping with the foot stretched may trigger severe leg cramps at night. Additionally, electrolyte imbalance and dehydration may contribute to leg cramps, too. In many cases, severe leg cramps can also be caused due to problems in the nervous system, metabolism, circulation and hormones.

Other possible causes of severe leg cramps may include:

muscle fatigue

alcohol misuse

chronic kidney disease

cirrhosis

vascular disease

chemotherapy

restless leg syndrome

pregnancy

peripheral artery disease (PAD)

spinal stenosis

chronic infections

motor neuron disease

type 2 diabetes

Several medications can also trigger severe leg cramps. These include naproxen, iron sucrose and raloxifene.

Who is at greater risk of severe leg cramps?

Muscle fatigue can cause leg cramps. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

While leg cramps can happen to anyone, anytime, they're most likely to occur in people over 40.

That's because muscle loss starts when a person reaches their 40s and increases if they have a sedentary lifestyle. Not exercising and not moving the body increases risk of muscle cramps.

How to get rid of severe leg cramps?

Ease leg cramps with natural remedies

Leg cramps go away on their own after a few seconds, but there are certain things you can do to manage the discomfort and ease cramping. These include:

applying a heat pack on the affected area

resting and stopping the movement or activity that caused the cramp in the first place

using an ice pack on tensed and tender muscles

holding the affected leg in a straight and stretched position until you get relief

If the cramps are very painful, you may also opt for over-the-counter painkillers to get some relief. However, remember to consult a doctor before taking any painkillers, especially if you have any health condition or if you're on certain medications.

Exercises for severe leg cramps

Practicing certain stretches and exercises can also help manage leg cramps and help you get better. Here are some exercises you can do if the cramp is in the calves:

Calf muscle stretch

To do a calf stretch, stand in front of a wall with both feet flat on the floor and arms stretched towards the wall. Slowly lean forward towards the wall, and press your palms against it. Hold the stretch for a few seconds before returning to the standing position.

Hamstring muscle stretch

To do a hamstring stretch, sit on the floor straight, and extend your legs in the front. Pull your toes towards the knees till you feel a stretch in the calves. Hold the stretch, and release. Repeat a few times.

Standing quadriceps muscle stretch

Stretches and exercises can reduce leg cramps. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

To do a standing quadriceps stretch, stand straight, and hold a chair for support. Slowly pull the affected leg towards the buttocks, and hold the ankle close to your body.

Stretch your leg, and stay in position for a few seconds. Release and repeat the exercise, if needed.

Doing the aforementioned exercises may help prevent and relieve leg cramps and their uncomfortable symptoms.

Cramps are not a cause for concern, but in some cases, they can indicate a health condition. If your leg cramp doesn’t go after a few seconds, are painful or happen frequently, it's best to consult a healthcare provider to seek medical treatment.

