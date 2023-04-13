Unleash Your Inner Beast: The Elephant Walk Workout for Fitness Enthusiasts

The elephant walk workout is one of the most effective, powerful, yet unpleasant movements. It is the ultimate hamstring and posterior chain stretch. The exercise, which gets its name from the gait of elephants, imitates the animal's walk, and requires you to advance while keeping one leg bent and the other straight.

This movement pattern is excellent for strengthening the lower body muscles while also enhancing core strength, stability, and balance. The tendency of the elephant walk exercise to engage the muscles differently than more conventional strength training exercises like squats and lunges is one of its distinctive features.

How to Perform the Elephant Walk Workout Correctly

The “elephant walk” exercise is a functional action that imitates how elephants walk, which requires keeping one leg straight and bending the other while advancing.

Elephant walking exercise provides a great hamstring stretch. (Image via Pexels/ Miriam Alonso)

Here’s a step-by-step guide to performing it correctly:

Put your arms by your sides, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

With your right foot still in place, advance with your left foot.

When your left thigh is parallel to the ground, bend your left knee and squat down.

Maintain a straight right leg with your right foot firmly planted on the ground.

Step forward with your right foot as you push off with your left.

Keep your left leg straight and your foot firmly planted on the ground.

Alternate between your left and right legs as you perform the exercise again.

Benefits Offered by the Elephant Walk Exercise

The elephant walk workout has several benefits:

1) Strengthens the Lower Body

The glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves are all worked during the elephant walk workout. This exercise is very helpful in developing lower body strength because these muscles support the body and aid in mobility.

2) Enhances Balance and Stability

The elephant walk demands the exerciser to maintain balance while moving forward while standing on one leg. The balance and stability of the body are put to the test during this activity, which enhances overall coordination and agility.

3) Strengthens Core

The elephant walking exercise also works the lower back and abdominal muscles, which are part of your core. These muscles are crucial for supporting the body during activity and preserving appropriate posture.

4) Can be done anywhere

Elephant walks can be performed anywhere and don't require any special equipment, making it a great exercise choice for those without access to a gym.

Elephant walk workout strengthens core muscles. (Image via Unsplash/ Kal Visuals)

Tips to Remember

Here are some tips to get the most out of this exercise:

1) Start Slowly

If you are new to the elephant walk workout, start slowly and concentrate on perfecting the action before stepping up the difficulty level. By doing so, you'll be able to avoid being hurt and make sure the right muscles are getting used during the workout.

2) Keep Your Knees Aligned

When practicing elephant walking exercises, it's critical to maintain proper knee alignment. This means that instead of being over your toes, your knee should be squarely over your ankle. By doing so, you may guard against knee problems and make sure the right muscles are being used.

3) Use Your Arms

When performing elephant walking exercises, your arms can also assist in maintaining balance and stability. As you take strides forward with each leg, swing your arms as naturally as possible.

4) Keep Your Breathing in Check

As you lower your body during the workout, keep breathing in and out. Giving the muscles oxygen will assist in keeping them from becoming tired.

Knee alignment must be proper when doing elephant walking exercise. (Image via Pexels/ Alexy Almond)

Additionally, the intensity of the movement during the elephant walk workout can be changed. For instance, completing the exercise on a sturdy surface can make it simpler while adding weights or resistance bands can make it more difficult.

Due to its adaptability, the elephant walking exercise is a fantastic addition to any fitness regimen, regardless of the exerciser's expertise or fitness level.

