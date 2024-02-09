What are digestive cookies? Busting myths about so-called healthy snack

We do anything to stay fit, from fad diets to everything labelled 'healthy'! And reaching for digestive cookies and biscuits is certainly the beginning of the weight loss ambitions.

Digestive biscuits provide a more diverse range of options than traditional cookies due to their high grain and fibre content.

While digestive biscuits emerged in the early 19th century as a digestive aid, the current form may be less helpful.

Check the nutritional label on digestive biscuits or crackers and choose those that have high levels of fibre and are low in salt. Healthier digestive biscuits can help with digestion, cholesterol reduction, and weight management.

What are digestive cookies?

The biscuit's name comes from the primary leavening ingredient used in its production: baking soda.

Sodium bicarbonate was previously used to treat indigestion, so when digestive biscuits were produced, they were thought to have the same alleviating properties.

However, this fact was eventually contradicted because, after cooking, the sodium carbonate seemed likely to lose its therapeutic ability.

Importance of digestive cookies (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karol d)

The second component in these cookies that could help with digestion is whole wheat flour, which has been shown to keep people regular while contributing to a balanced gut microbiota.

However, on reviewing the product ingredients list, wheat flour, instead of whole wheat flour, appears as the first ingredient.

This indicates that these biscuits really comprise more white flour compared to whole wheat flour and hence only have roughly half a gram of fibre.

Digestive biscuits often contain coarse sugar, brown wheat flour, vegetable oil, wholemeal, malt extract, artificial rising agents, and salt.

Importance of digestive cookies (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Biscuits may contain oats, dried whey, cultured skimmed milk, and powdered almonds, depending on their flavor and variation.

Digestive biscuits contain fibre, which helps regulate bowel motions. Digestive cookies include malic acid, which helps to prevent constipation. Furthermore, these crackers provide significant relief from stomach troubles.

Enough fibre can help with constipation and may even reduce cholesterol. It could lower the chance of long-term health problems.

Importance of digestive cookies (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by martinus)

Eating more whole grains could help control weight and prevent obesity. The rich fibre in whole grains can make you feel full, reducing the need to eat more.

Digestive biscuits may not be packed with minerals and vitamins, but they can be part of a balanced diet when eaten moderately.

They have fibre, which aids digestion. This makes them a healthier option than other sugar-laden, unhealthy, fat-filled cookies.

In terms of sugar, the quantity that is used to produce these biscuits is relatively low.

However, these digestive cookies are manufactured with saturated oils and may include 3-5 grammes of fat per biscuit, making them a potentially unhealthy choice.

Finally, salt and other preservatives used to improve taste and longevity are man-made. Thus, digestive biscuits aren't as nutritious as they appear.

Importance of digestive cookies (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lisa fotios)

Digestive biscuits might not live up to all of their lofty commitments, but they may be a better option than regular cookies for satisfying hunger pangs.

Their high-fibre content may bring advantages such as reduced cravings, better digestion, and perhaps weight loss.

However, if taken in excess, certain substances in these biscuits, such as malt extracts, raising agents, and vegetable oils, might cause flatulence, nausea, and coughing.

As a result, you ought to eat digestive biscuits in small amounts, just as you would with conventional cookies.

These cookies will not dramatically enhance your digestion. However, if ingested in moderation, they are not damaging to one's health.

If somebody wants this product simply because they want a cookie, they should get it as a snack and make an informed choice.