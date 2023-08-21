What happened to Connie Stevens? All about the actress' health at 85 years of age

Connie Stevens' enduring legacy is a testament to her remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. Her captivating presence on screen, both in television and film, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide. Her ability to seamlessly transition between acting, singing, and even branching into skincare products showcases her creative versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

As she embarks on the milestone of turning 85, it's evident that Connie's impact reaches far beyond her professional accomplishments. She has been a source of inspiration for generations, demonstrating that determination, resilience, and a positive outlook can carry us through life's most challenging moments.

Her journey reminds us that age is not a limitation but rather an opportunity to continue embracing life's adventures with grace and enthusiasm.

Connie Stevens's Health Struggles

Connie Stevens' life wasn't without its share of difficulties. She faced adversities that tested her strength and resilience. In 1966, she divorced actor James Stacy due to his abusive behavior. Her subsequent marriage to crooner Eddie Fisher was marked by challenges, including his struggles with substance abuse and infidelity.

Despite these hardships, Stevens' spirit remained unbroken, and she emerged as a role model for single mothers and those facing personal struggles.

A Stroke and Road to Recovery

Connie Stevens had one of the most difficult moments of her life after suffering a severe stroke. (Shutterstock)

In 2016, Connie Stevens faced one of the most challenging periods of her life when she suffered a massive stroke. The stroke left her unable to walk and move her left side. The hospitalization lasted 16 days, during which her determination and strength were once again on display. Her daughter Joely Fisher shared that her mother's fighting spirit led to significant progress in her recovery.

Today, Connie resides in assisted living, showcasing her resilience in the face of adversity.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Connie Stevens continues to find joy in life's simple pleasures. Her positive outlook shines through as she delights in moments like enjoying a sandwich from Chick-fil-A. Her wit and sense of humor remain intact, charming those around her and reminding us all of the importance of embracing happiness in any circumstance.

A Remarkable Career

Stevens' entertainment journey began early, stemming from a musical family background. Discovered while singing with a group after moving to California in 1953, her charisma propelled her to fame. Her versatility shone through roles in both movies and TV, especially her breakout on "Hawaiian Eye" in 1959.

Beyond acting, she excelled in music, and recording hits, and even explored writing, directing, and skincare products.

Connie Stevens' personal life was a blend of success and challenges, which shaped her into the resilient and determined woman she is known as today. As a single mother raising two daughters, Joely and Trisha, she navigated the complexities of balancing her career and family life.

Her daughter Joely Fisher reminisces about their unconventional upbringing, traveling with their mother and even becoming part of her act. This unique bonding experience created an unbreakable connection between the three of them.

Connie Stevens' legacy is one of love, family, and unwavering determination. Her close relationship with her daughters, Joely and Trisha, is a testament to the strong bonds she cultivated throughout her life. The support and affection shared between them reflect the values of unity and resilience that have guided them through life's ups and downs.