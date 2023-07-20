What Is Sugar Coma: Know About Its Symptoms and Treatment Options

A sugar coma, also called a diabetic coma, is a life-threatening disorder that leads to unconsciousness. While most cases occur in people with type 1 diabetes, people with other types of diabetes are at risk too.

A diabetic coma is a result of either hypoglycemia (extremely low blood sugar) or hyperglycemia (blood sugar spike). People in sugar coma are alive, but they can’t respond to sounds or sights. With quick treatment, recovery is possible. However, if not treated at the right time, a diabetic coma can be fatal and result in death.

What Are the Types of Sugar Coma?

There are three types of diabetic coma. (Photo via Pexels/Artem Podrez)

There are three types of sugar coma associated with diabetes. These include:

1. Diabetic ketoacidosis coma

This type of diabetic coma usually occurs in people with type 1 diabetes, previously known as insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (IDDM) or juvenile diabetes. Diabetic ketoacidosis coma is mainly triggered by ketones – a strong acidic chemical that causes the blood in the body to become acidic.

2. Diabetic hyperosmolar coma

Diabetic hyperosmolar coma is caused by very high blood glucose levels and severe dehydration. This type of sugar coma occurs in people with type 2 diabetes who have acute illnesses or infections.

3. Diabetic hypoglycemic coma

Diabetic hypoglycemic coma occurs when a diabetic’s blood glucose levels drop below 3.5. This type of sugar coma is triggered when a diabetic is on insulin or other takes an increased dose of diabetes medications, drinks too much alcohol, exercises intensively, or misses their meals.

What Are the Symptoms of Diabetic Coma?

There is no single symptom for sugar coma as the signs and symptoms can vary depending on the type of diabetes a person has. Additionally, there are also differences in signs between high and low blood sugar.

Symptoms associated with hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) are:

frequent urination

extreme thirst

weakness or fatigue

blurred vision

vomiting and nausea

headache

shortness of breath

severe stomach pain

dry mouth

Headache is a symptom of high blood sugar. (Photo via Pexels/David Garrison)

Symptoms associated with low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) are:

anxiety

hunger

sweating

drowsiness

weakness and tiredness

tingling sensation on the skin

blurry vision

lightheadedness

difficulty speaking

confusion

Treatment for Diabetic Coma

1. Diabetic ketoacidosis coma

Treatment options may include:

insulin

intravenous fluids

potassium

2. Hyperosmolar coma

Treatment options may include:

insulin

sodium

intravenous fluids

potassium

3. Hypoglycemic coma

Treatment options may include:

glucagon injections to reverse the effects of insulin

intravenous fluids

Insulin can be used for diabetic coma. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

What Are the Risk Factors for Diabetic Coma?

Anyone with any type of diabetes is at a higher risk of a diabetic coma. However, there are also certain factors that may increase the risk, including:

trauma or illness

insulin delivery issues

skipping meals or insulin

not monitoring blood sugars regularly

consuming alcohol

drug use

Preventing a Diabetic Coma

Proper control of your diabetes can potentially help you prevent a diabetic coma. Experts recommend the following things to lower the risk of a diabetic coma:

follow a proper meal plan

watch out for signs of high and low blood sugar levels

limit alcohol consumption, especially after a workout routine

monitor blood sugar levels, especially at night, after exercising, or when you are sick

follow the proper dosage of insulin and other medications

manage stress

Eating timely can prevent diabetic coma. (Photo via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

A sugar coma is a serious complication that can lead to brain damage or death if not treated immediately. Although it is a rare diabetic complication, it does occur and can be dangerously serious. Hence, it is important to know the signs and symptoms that may result in a diabetic coma and be fully prepared.