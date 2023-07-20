What Is Sugar Coma: Know About Its Symptoms and Treatment Options

A sugar coma, also called a diabetic coma, is a life-threatening disorder that leads to unconsciousness. While most cases occur in people with type 1 diabetes, people with other types of diabetes are at risk too.
A diabetic coma is a result of either hypoglycemia (extremely low blood sugar) or hyperglycemia (blood sugar spike). People in sugar coma are alive, but they can’t respond to sounds or sights. With quick treatment, recovery is possible. However, if not treated at the right time, a diabetic coma can be fatal and result in death.
What Are the Types of Sugar Coma?
There are three types of sugar coma associated with diabetes. These include:
1. Diabetic ketoacidosis coma
This type of diabetic coma usually occurs in people with type 1 diabetes, previously known as insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (IDDM) or juvenile diabetes. Diabetic ketoacidosis coma is mainly triggered by ketones – a strong acidic chemical that causes the blood in the body to become acidic.
2. Diabetic hyperosmolar coma
Diabetic hyperosmolar coma is caused by very high blood glucose levels and severe dehydration. This type of sugar coma occurs in people with type 2 diabetes who have acute illnesses or infections.
3. Diabetic hypoglycemic coma
Diabetic hypoglycemic coma occurs when a diabetic’s blood glucose levels drop below 3.5. This type of sugar coma is triggered when a diabetic is on insulin or other takes an increased dose of diabetes medications, drinks too much alcohol, exercises intensively, or misses their meals.
What Are the Symptoms of Diabetic Coma?
There is no single symptom for sugar coma as the signs and symptoms can vary depending on the type of diabetes a person has. Additionally, there are also differences in signs between high and low blood sugar.
Symptoms associated with hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) are:
- frequent urination
- extreme thirst
- weakness or fatigue
- blurred vision
- vomiting and nausea
- headache
- shortness of breath
- severe stomach pain
- dry mouth
Symptoms associated with low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) are:
- anxiety
- hunger
- sweating
- drowsiness
- weakness and tiredness
- tingling sensation on the skin
- blurry vision
- lightheadedness
- difficulty speaking
- confusion
Treatment for Diabetic Coma
1. Diabetic ketoacidosis coma
Treatment options may include:
- insulin
- intravenous fluids
- potassium
2. Hyperosmolar coma
Treatment options may include:
- insulin
- sodium
- intravenous fluids
- potassium
3. Hypoglycemic coma
Treatment options may include:
- glucagon injections to reverse the effects of insulin
- intravenous fluids
What Are the Risk Factors for Diabetic Coma?
Anyone with any type of diabetes is at a higher risk of a diabetic coma. However, there are also certain factors that may increase the risk, including:
- trauma or illness
- insulin delivery issues
- skipping meals or insulin
- not monitoring blood sugars regularly
- consuming alcohol
- drug use
Preventing a Diabetic Coma
Proper control of your diabetes can potentially help you prevent a diabetic coma. Experts recommend the following things to lower the risk of a diabetic coma:
- follow a proper meal plan
- watch out for signs of high and low blood sugar levels
- limit alcohol consumption, especially after a workout routine
- monitor blood sugar levels, especially at night, after exercising, or when you are sick
- follow the proper dosage of insulin and other medications
- manage stress
A sugar coma is a serious complication that can lead to brain damage or death if not treated immediately. Although it is a rare diabetic complication, it does occur and can be dangerously serious. Hence, it is important to know the signs and symptoms that may result in a diabetic coma and be fully prepared.