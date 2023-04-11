What is Mewing and How Can It Improve Your Facial Features?

Have you heard about mewing? It's a hot trend that's been circulating the internet lately, with people claiming that it can help improve your facial features.

In this article, we'll delve deeper into what it is, how to do it, and its potential benefits. So, let's get started!

What is Mewing?

Mewing is a term used to describe a technique that involves placing your tongue on the roof of your mouth with your lips closed.

It's named after Dr. John Mew, a British orthodontist who developed the concept. According to him, proper tongue posture is crucial for proper jaw and facial development.

tongue posture can help to stimulate the growth of the maxilla (Image via Pexels/Roman Odintsov)

The idea behind it is that by maintaining the correct tongue posture, you can improve your facial features over time. It's believed that doing this facial exercise regularly can help align your teeth, improve your jawline, and enhance your overall facial symmetry.

How Does Mewing work?

It works by correcting your tongue posture. When you place your tongue on the roof of your mouth, it creates a vacuum that helps you expand your palate and push your teeth and jaws forward. Over time, this can lead to improved facial symmetry and a more defined jawline.

It's kind of like doing a workout for your tongue and facial muscles! With consistent practice, you can strengthen these muscles and achieve better overall facial development.

How to Mew

This is a simple technique that anyone can do. Here's how:

Relax your tongue and let it sit at the bottom of your mouth. Take a deep breath in through your nose. As you exhale, gently lift your tongue and place it on the roof of your mouth. Keep your lips closed and your teeth lightly touching.

That's it! Try to maintain this position for as long as possible throughout the day. It's recommended that you do it consistently for at least a few months to see results.

Mewing Exercises to Try

Aside from maintaining proper tongue posture throughout the day, there are also specific exercises that you can do to help speed up the process.

Smile holds help get a sharper jawline (Image via Pexels/Shiny Diamond)

Here are a few examples:

Tongue Presses: Place your tongue against your upper teeth and press it firmly for five seconds. Repeat this exercise ten times. Chin Tucks: While mewing, tuck your chin down towards your neck. Hold for five seconds and then release. Repeat ten times. Smile Holds: Smile as widely as possible while maintaining proper tongue posture. Hold for five seconds and then relax. Repeat ten times.

Remember to take breaks if you feel any discomfort or strain. It's essential to build up your strength gradually over time.

Does Mewing Show Immediate Results

The results are highly subjective and can vary from person to person. Some people report seeing visible changes in their facial features after just a few months, while others may take longer.

However, with consistency and patience, you may start to notice improvements in your jawline, facial symmetry, and overall appearance.

It takes time for te results to show up (Image via Pexels/ matthew bertielli)

It's important to note that it is not a quick fix and should be seen as a long-term commitment. You need to maintain a proper tongue posture consistently to see results.

It is a straightforward and inexpensive technique that can potentially improve your facial features. While the results may not be immediate, consistent practice can lead to significant changes over time.

Remember, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice, and you should always consult a qualified practitioner if you have any concerns about your jaw or facial development.

So, give it a try and see if it works for you. With a bit of patience and perseverance, you may end up with the perfect jawline and facial symmetry you've always wanted.

