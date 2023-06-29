What are watermelon rinds? Surprising benefits and how to consume them

Do you also throw away watermelon rinds and only consume the red, juicy part assuming that the exterior part of the fruit is of no use? Well, it turns out that the rough, exterior part of a watermelon is edible and offers a wide range of health benefits.

Watermelon rinds are watermelon skin that keeps the delicious fruit juicy and safe. The green, thick part of the fruit is completely edible and can be consumed in a variety of ways.

The best part about eating watermelon rind is that it has got a lot of benefits that can improve health. It’s rich in nutrients like potassium and magnesium and is also a good source of fiber.

Continue reading as we discuss a few of the benefits and reasons why you should consider having watermelon rinds.

Is watermelon rind good for you?

Watermelon rinds are extremely good and healthy for consumption and offer benefits like:

Reduce blood pressure

Rinds can reduce blood pressure. (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Watermelon rinds can lower blood pressure and are quite beneficial for people with hypertension. In fact, studies have also shown that it can help obese adults manage their blood pressure.

The rind also contains amino acids like L-citrulline, which have been shown to reduce blood pressure, particularly in people with hypertension.

Good source of fiber

The watermelon skin is a rich source of fiber, which further helps with a variety of things.

It not only helps maintain a regular bowel movement but also reduces risks of colon diseases and keeps blood sugar levels in check. Fiber-rich foods also keep you full for a longer duration and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Improve immune system

Watermelon rinds can offer more than 30% of the daily vitamin C requirement in a single serving, giving a boost to the immune system. Vitamin C promotes the production of white blood cells and helps the body fight against infections and pathogens.

Improve athletic performance

It can boost athletic performance. (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

The L-citrulline in watermelon rinds can improve athletic performance and help you perform well. That's because citrulline improves oxygen delivery to muscles and boosts dilation of blood vessels, too.

Contain libido-boosting power

Research suggests that thick, watermelon skin can help with erectile dysfunction and offer libido-boosting properties. It's said that taking L-citrulline supplements may improve erections, that too without side effects.

Prevent symptoms of morning sickness in pregnant women

Studies suggest that the natural sugars found in rinds can help minimize uncomfortable symptoms of morning sickness in pregnant women. Additionally, it can also reduce swelling associated with pregnancy.

Reduce risk of chronic diseases

It can reduce risks of chronic diseases. (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

The amino acids citrulline and lycopene in rinds can help neutralize harmful pathogens and free radicals and further prevent them from causing chronic diseases like heart problems and diabetes.

How can you use watermelon rinds?

Rinds taste a little bitter but can be consumed along with the watermelon’s juicy part.

Alternatively, rind pickle is also a very popular way to consume and reap its benefits. However, if you don’t like pickles, you can simply bend the rind into smoothies or add it to juices.

Rinds can also be added to salads or diced into salsas for a delicious and healthy treat. Either way, they're extremely healthy and can be eaten at any time of the day.

