Woman can experience depression in menopause. What are their treatment options?

Women can experience depression in menopause. Menopause is referred to as the natural phase in a woman’s life where her reproductive functions as well as capabilities come to an end.

A woman goes through significant levels of biological and psychological changes, in the menopause phase of her life, especially during the initial transition. Depression and anxiety are typically the usual emotional difficulties a woman faces during menopause.

Throughout the journey of menopause, a woman faces various ups and downs. But it’s crucial to note that there is still hope. With the right tools and guidance, this difficulty could be managed in time and women can lead fulfilling lives.

The complex impact of depression in menopause

Menopause in women brings about a series of hormonal irregularities, especially in their late 40s or early 50s. However, this age range is not fixed. Due to many internal factors, this may extend beyond the 50s or may begin in the late 30s.

The persistent decline in estrogen levels can result in intense mood dysregulation. These hormonal irregularities can invoke sadness and lead to low energy levels. All the more, depression in menopause is a complex condition and isn’t just limited to hormonal fluctuations.

The dual experience of menopause depression and anxiety

During the phase of menopause, depression and anxiety often tend to complement each other. The uncertain nature of this stage in life can lead to anxiety. Women may start worrying excessively about sleep issues, hot flashes, or other signs of menopause. This can later increase symptoms of depression; hence, it's vital to address both of these issues to have emotional balance.

Women may also experience anxiety as a consequence of the constant fluctuations. It is important to note that for many decades, women have continued to have an active reproductive cycle and once it stops, it may take a hit on their emotional health.

Natural remedies for depression during menopause

Medical assistance is widely available for depression in menopause and anxiety, yet many women are open to exploring natural remedies that encourage a holistic way of approaching their respective health.

A clean and balanced diet, along with nutrition is the key to having mood stability. A diet that is rich in fruits, fresh vegetables, and whole grains can be greatly effective in mood regulation. Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds are famous for supporting mental health.

Physical activity releases endorphins which is the body’s natural mood balancing mechanism. Committing to regular exercise can lessen depression and anxiety symptoms.

Cultivating mindfulness and meditation in one's body and mind can greatly assist in lowering stress and anxiety levels in the system. These ancient techniques, including consistent yoga practice, help you remain present in the here and now.

Sleeping troubles are typical in the menopause phase. Establishing healthy sleep hygiene and seeking professional assistance is of utmost importance to maintaining emotional balance.

Supportive relationships are nothing short of a miracle. Share your innermost feelings with family and friends. A simple conversation can sometimes prove to have healing effects.

Depression in menopause is a path full of challenges. Always remember that it can be dealt with with the right support systems and guidance. The initial step to take is to have a clear understanding of the relationship between menopause, depression, and anxiety.

During this transition, women can be better equipped to manage these emotional upheavals by effectively utilizing natural remedies and being willing to seek assistance from a trained professional as and when required.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

