In October 2006, former Blackberry co-CEO Jim Balsillie made headlines with his $185 million bid to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins. Owned by Mario Lemieux and Ronald Burkle, the team seemed destined for new ownership under Balsillie. However, the bid's rejection came swiftly.

On December 15, 2006, Balsillie withdrew his offer after receiving a notice from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. The league intended to negotiate the arena deal on Balsillie's behalf but also demanded the right to take over the team if necessary—a condition Balsillie deemed unacceptable.

Balsillie's withdrawal dashed hopes of revitalizing the Hamilton Tigers franchise in southern Ontario. Despite support from fans and politicians, the league's control over the team's fate prevailed over Balsillie's vision.

The rejection disappointed many hockey enthusiasts eager to see a proud franchise revived. However, Balsillie's bid sparked conversations about expanding the NHL into untapped markets. His pursuit showcased the demand for hockey beyond traditional strongholds and shed light on the league's decision-making processes.

While Balsillie's bid for the Penguins was rejected, his impact on the hockey landscape endures. His ambition to bring the league to new frontiers continues to fuel discussions about the sport's future and potential expansion.

Philadelphia Flyers place Tony DeAngelo on waivers for buyout, top goaltending prospects for 2023-24

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers, intending to buy out his contract. This decision came after a trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes fell through, leaving the Flyers with a limited time frame to execute a buyout following an arbitration case with Noah Cates. DeAngelo cleared waivers, making him a free agent eligible to sign with any team.

DeAngelo's offensive contributions were notable last season, scoring 11 goals and recording 42 points in 70 games. His defensive performance was lacking, ranking last in the NHL in defensive goals above replacement with a disappointing -15.1. He also faced off-ice issues and clashed with head coach John Tortorella, resulting in him being a healthy scratch on seven occasions.

Remarkably, this marks DeAngelo's second buyout, making him the only player to be bought out twice. The New York Rangers previously bought him out in the 2020-21 season after just six games played.

DeAngelo had one year remaining on his two-year, $5 million contract with the Flyers. The buyout will result in a cap hit of $1,666,667 for the next two seasons, providing the Flyers with $3,333,333 in cap space for the 2023-24 season.

In other NHL news, Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff released a list of the top 10 goaltending prospects for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Among the promising young netminders featured are Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild, Yaroslav Askarov of the Nashville Predators, and Sebastian Cossa of the Detroit Red Wings. These goaltenders, all under 23 years old and with limited NHL experience, have the potential to make a significant impact on their respective teams.

