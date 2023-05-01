New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Game 7: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The Hudson River Rivalry heads to Game 7. On Monday night, the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in the final game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' first round.

The big question in this contest, as it has been throughout the series, is which goaltender will start for the New Jersey Devils?

Vitek Vanecek became only the second Devils netminder to record 30 wins during the regular season and was the unquestioned starter for most of the year. But Vanecek struggled mightily in the first two games of this series, posting sub .850 save percentages and allowing 10 goals while the Rangers took a 2-0 series lead.

Akira Schmid to the rescue. The 22-year-old made his NHL playoff debut in Game 3 and was excellent, stopping 35 of 36 and earning the Devils their first victory. Schmid was great in Games 3, 4, and 5, allowing just two goals and recording his first playoff shutout.

But in Game 6, the Rangers figured him out. Schmid allowed more than one goal for the first time, New York scored five times on 29 shots, and a Game 7 became necessary.

So who is the right choice for NJ? Head Coach Lindy Ruff stated that he has already made the decision but prefers to keep it to himself until the game. It seems like Schmid is the best bet but sometimes, coaches surprise us, just look at the Boston Bruins starting Jeremy Swayman in Game 7 on Sunday.

This game is, like a lot of Game 7's, a true toss-up.

Both sides have played very well at times, although the Devils have been overall the better team, and each has a goalie that can steal a game. It should be quite the battle in Newark tonight.

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Tatar - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Hughes - Haula

Meier - Mercer - Boqvist

Bastian - McLeod - Lazar

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl - Severson

Schmid

Vanecek

New York Rangers projected lineup

Kreider - Zibanajed - Tarasenko

Lafreniere - Trocheck - Kane

Panarin - Chytil - Kakko

Vesey - Goodrow - Motte

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Mikkola - Schneider

Shesterkin

Halak

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Prediction

The Devils proved to be the better team once they found their game. But after three straight losses, the Rangers figured them out. Tonight, the goaltending will be huge and the playoff intensity will be at its highest.

Devils 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Poll : 0 votes