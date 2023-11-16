Adam Johnson's death prompts NHL commish Gary Bettman to issue bold stance on neck guards 

In the wake of the tragic death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has publicly expressed a strong recommendation for players to use cut-proof neck protection, addressing mounting concerns about player safety in the physically demanding sport.

Adam Johnson died after a skate blade cut his neck during a game in England.

Gary Bettman emphasized the necessity of collaborating with the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) for any alterations to mandatory equipment, highlighting the established history of joint efforts between the NHL and NHLPA on matters pertaining to player safety and equipment standards.

This update was shared by insider Chris Johnston at The Athletic NHL, TSN Hockey and SDPN Sports:

"Gary Bettman says he would "strongly encourage" players to wear cut-proof neck protection, but acknowledges that the NHL must work with the NHLPA before making any mandatory equipment changes"

Expand Tweet

Bettman's remarks underscore the NHL's continuous dedication to enhancing player safety, exemplified by past rule adjustments and equipment standards aimed at minimizing injury risks.

Despite these efforts, the incorporation of cut-proof neck protection may encounter resistance from players with unique equipment preferences and superstitions, necessitating a careful balance between safety, comfort, and performance considerations.

The NHL and NHLPA are anticipated to engage in further discussions on the matter, with the outcome uncertain as to whether on the matter, with the outcome uncertain as to whether cut-proof neck protection will be integrated as a standard component of NHL equipment in the future.

Adam Johnsons' NHL Career

Adam Johnson, born on June 22, 1994, was an American professional ice hockey forward. He started his professional career in the American Hockey League before progressing to the NHL where he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, featuring in 13 matches over two years and scoring four points.

Johnson played 13 games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He also played in Europe with the Malmo Redhawks, Augsburger Panther, and Nottingham Panthers.

During his sophomore season, 2016-17, Adam Johnson helped Minnesota-Duluth advance to the 2017 Frozen Four with a power play goal to defeat Boston University 3-2 in overtime.

In July 2017, Johnson signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins after attending the team's prospect camp. He made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 21, 2019, in a 2-1 win at the Nashville Predators. He played 13 total NHL games and scored one goal in a 7-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on October 12, 2019.

On April 6, 2021, Adam Johnson signed with the AHL's Ontario Reign, the primary affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He posted 11 points in 14 games for the Reign.

Johnson died in October 2023 after an on-ice collision resulted in a cut to his neck from a skate.