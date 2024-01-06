Craig Berube makes his intentions clear regarding potentially taking over as Maple Leafs head coach

Craig Berube, the accomplished Stanley Cup-winning head coach recently ousted by the St. Louis Blues midseason, is not ready to hang up his coaching hat. He has embarked on a campaign to return to an NHL bench, expressing his desire to continue coaching in multiple radio and podcast appearances.

In a discussion with The Leafs Nation host Jay Rosehill and Nick Alberga, Berube said,

"I want to coach again. I enjoy it. I want to get back in the game."

He is currently spending quality time with his family in the Philadelphia area and has no plans for retirement. Berube emphasizes his eagerness to find the right fit with a general manager and organization heading in a positive direction. His ultimate goal is to secure another championship ring, indicating a willingness to coach under the spotlight of a hot Canadian market.

In a recent interview with The Leafs Nation, Berube praised the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"It would be an honour to coach there for the Toronto Maple Leafs, if that ever happened. It's (one of) if not the best hockey market in the world. A great organization that does everything they can to try to win."

However, Berube maintains an enthusiastic tone about any potential coaching opportunity, smartly keeping his options open.

Toronto could be an attractive destination for Berube. However, another landing spot is Ottawa, where interim coach Jacques Martin, at 71, could be a temporary solution. So, will a team make an early move to hire Berube? Or will general managers contemplating a coaching change wait until the offseason?

Cup winner Barry Trotz had stirred interest in Canadian audiences before securing a significant coaching position. Sportsnet's Luke Fox claims Berube is doing the same and will hopefully land in a good team.

Craig Berube on the Canadian market

Craig Berube acknowledges the allure of coaching in the Canadian market in a discussion on the Real Kyper & Bourne Podcast:

"Anytime you can get to a Canadian market, it's pretty special. I think every coach would like to have a Brady Tkachuk."

Berube's campaign to return behind the bench has alerted the hockey world. Be it Toronto, Ottawa or another destination, Berube is an intriguing candidate for any NHL team seeking a leader to guide them to success.