Amidst changes within the Edmonton Oilers' management, the unexpected departure of Steve Staios from the team's front office has raised eyebrows. The absence of Staios from the official hockey operations webpage, coupled with insights from the Oil Stream podcast, fueled the rumors of his exit.

Tom Gazzola's pursuit of confirmation from sources close to the team revealed mixed responses. While one source indicated that "he's out," others remained uncertain but sensed a shift in the storyline. Staios once believed to be in line for a prominent role, faced a turbulent meeting with Oilers' brass, potentially altering the trajectory set by recent appointments.

With Jeff Jackson taking the reins as CEO of Hockey Operations and Paul Coffey's elevated role, the stage was set for Staios to explore new avenues. Questions regarding his prospects with the Oilers, whether he was no longer in contention for the GM role under Jackson, or if a more promising opportunity beckoned elsewhere, have arisen.

As Steve Staios starts a new chapter, the hockey community watches with intrigue, seeking answers to the enigmatic departure and whether it heralds a possible journey to join the Senators, suggesting that the full story is yet to unfold.

Steve Staios' potential move to Ottawa aligned with familiar ties and ownership shift

The potential appointment of Staios to a significant role within the Ottawa Senators' management under the new ownership hasn't come as a surprise to many. His established history and connections within the organization, particularly with the predominant owner Michael Andlauer, indicate a natural alignment with the team's plans.

Steve Staios' ties to Andlauer, stemming from their shared experiences in Hamilton, create a solid foundation for a working partnership. As Andlauer assumes a more prominent role in the ownership group, it is only logical that he turns to someone he trusts and who has a proven track record. Staios' previous involvement and his understanding of the franchise's dynamics could prove invaluable during this transition.

Speculation about Staios potentially stepping into the General Manager role, currently held by Pierre Dorion, further reinforces his significance within the team's reshaping. The change in ownership from the Melnyk family to Andlauer brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to revitalize the Senators. Staios' potential involvement aligns with this shift and demonstrates a continuity of vision.

In essence, Steve Staios' potential role within the Senators' management is a logical progression given his established connections, history, and the changing ownership landscape. While surprising to some, a closer look reveals a coherent narrative of continuity and renewal that makes his involvement a natural step forward.