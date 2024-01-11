WATCH: Justin Beiber gets a special surprise from Auston Matthews and Maple Leafs ahead of 2024 NHL All-Star game

Leafs' Auston Matthews sent a video message to the Canadian music sensation Justin Bieber, who is a devoted Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Bieber will be present at the NHL All-Star Game festivities, scheduled from February 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena.

Auston Matthews, who will be captaining one of the teams alongside Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, took to social media to extend a warm welcome to Bieber. In a video message, Matthews expressed his excitement, saying,

"Hey JB, looking forward to seeing you at the all-star weekend." However, the surprise didn't end there.

Matthews revealed that the Maple Leafs had prepared a special gift for Bieber. In a playful twist, the Canadian pop icon opened his garage to find a massive plush doll of Carlton the Bear, the beloved Maple Leafs mascot. The delightful surprise added a touch of hockey-themed fun to the announcement.

The Toronto Maple Leafs also officially announced Bieber's involvement, revealing that he will act as a celebrity captain for one of the teams during the event.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont., initiated a playful challenge to Bieber. Binnington proposed a shootout challenge, with the stipulation that if Bieber scored, the goaltender would dye his hair blonde.

Bieber, in response, suggested a $10,000 donation to a charity of his choice if he managed to score on one of 10 shootout attempts.

As anticipation builds for the NHL All-Star Game, Bieber's involvement promises to bring more fun to the All-Star event. The surprise gift from Matthews and the Maple Leafs adds a personal touch, creating a memorable lead-up to the special night. Hockey fans and Beliebers must be quite excited about the event already.

Auston Matthews and Marner led Leaf's dominant win over Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the San Jose Sharks with a commanding 7-1 victory, securing their fourth consecutive win after a recent three-game skid. Mitchell Marner scored two goals and two assists, contributing to Toronto's offense.

Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, Pontus Holmberg, Jake McCabe, and Nicholas Robertson also found the net. The Leafs' recent success reflects their defensive improvements and a renewed focus. San Jose struggled throughout the game, with Henry Thrun's lone marker unable to offset Toronto's dominance.

Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen faced a tough night, conceding four goals before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood. Marner's impressive performance included a power-play goal. The win marked the end of the Leafs' three-game home losing streak.