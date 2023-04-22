The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled over the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 in Game 2, drawing the series to even, and Leafs fans, breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday night.

Not often does a series feel so uneven in two straight games, but that is exactly what this one has provided. In Game 1, Tampa Bay scored seven. In Game 2, Toronto did the same.

The Maple Leafs became just the second team in 29 years to score seven goals in a playoff game just after allowing seven or more in the previous game. The Pittsburgh Penguins are the other team to do so (2012.)

So far in the postseason, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has not looked like the player of old. Instead, Vasilevskiy has continued playing slightly above average in net, as he did for most of the regular season. That is troubling news for Tampa Bay.

Without Vaseilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning would have won two straight cups and made three consecutive trips to the Final. If this season's Vasilevskiy continues on the same path, Tampa could be in trouble in this series. But, as always, do not bet against the Lightning, and do not bet against Vasilevskiy. He is still the best goaltender in the world and is capable of playing to that level at any point.

Toronto captain John Tavares became the first Maple Leafs player to record a postseason hat trick in two decades. Tavares tallied three goals, one on the power play, in the Leafs Game 2 victory.

The continuing storyline in this series is the health of Victor Hedman. Hedman left Game 1 in the second period and ended up missing Game 2 due to an undisclosed injury. Hedman is listed as a game-time decision and did participate in morning skate ahead of tonight's tilt.

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lineup

Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Cirelli-Stamkos-Killorn

Colton-Paul-Maroon

Namestnikov-Bellemare-Perry

Hedman-Bogosian

Cole-Perbix

Sergachev-Cernak

Vasilevskiy

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Brodie - McCabe

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Samsonov

Woll

Prediction

Tampa Bay Lightning return home in the postseason for the first time since their defeat at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy had an off night on Thursday and should be on his game tonight. Expect a tight-checking, low-scoring game.

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

