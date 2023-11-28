Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 28th 2023

The Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3) are poised to clash on Tuesday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

ESPN+ and Scripps will broadcast the game as Vegas and Edmonton kick off their three-game regular season series.

Golden Knights faces recent struggles, holding a 1-2-2 record in their last five games, including a Monday overtime loss to the Calgary Flames (2-1).

This year, despite a rocky start and a coaching change on November 12, the Golden Knights have exhibited improvement, securing a 4-3 record.

This matchup carries significance as it marks their first meeting since the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs' second round, where Vegas clinched a six-game victory.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are contemplating a recent loss on Monday, where they managed only one goal, resulting in an overtime defeat. William Karlsson was the sole scorer for Vegas. Despite an offensive average of 3.1 goals, the defense is stingy, giving up only 2.36 goals per game.

The offense holds the 18th rank while the defense secures the 1st position in the league. Karlsson's performance stands out with 10 goals and 11 assists.

On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers encountered challenges this season, but there are glimpses of a potential turnaround. A standout performance against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, resulting in an 8-2 victory, signals positive changes.

Connor McDavid's impactful contribution of a goal and four assists adds to the optimistic shift. Despite averaging 3.3 goals offensively, the defensive side grapples with conceding 3.7 goals per game.

The current league rankings place the offense at 13th, while the defense occupies the 30th spot. The upcoming game underscores the pivotal need for the defense to step up and address their shortcomings.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Edmonton Oilers hold a historical record of 11 wins, six losses, and two ties against the Golden Knights.

The Oilers and Golden Knights have competed in 25 games. Among these, the Oilers secured victory in 13 matches, accumulating 80 total goals, with six wins at their home stadium and six wins away. The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, won 12 games, achieving 80 wins at their home stadium and six wins away.

In games played at away stadiums, the Oilers won seven, the Golden Knights won six, and neither team registered a draw.

The Oilers have struggled defensively, allowing a total of 74 goals, averaging 3.7 goals against per game. This places them at the 27th spot in the league for goals against. In contrast, the Golden Knights boast a strong defensive record, conceding only 52 goals at a rate of 2.4 goals per game, securing the fourth position in the NHL for goals against.

The Oilers' goal differential of -8 ranks 22nd in the NHL and the Golden Knights' impressive goal differential of +15 is the fifth best in the league.

The Oilers exhibit moderate success in faceoff situations, winning 50.1% of their faceoffs, earning them the 18th spot in the NHL rankings. The Golden Knights maintain a competitive edge in faceoffs, winning 50.9% of their draws and securing the 15th position in the NHL rankings.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

There is a reasonable likelihood of Edmonton winning this game, but it is not advisable to bet at -150 odds against Vegas.

Instead, consider taking Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots at +100. Eichel has recorded 16 shots on goals in his last three games.

Notably, three out of the four NHL matchups ended in a 4-3 scoreline, making the Vegas Golden Knights the favorite at +1.5 (-190) despite the higher odds.

Additionally, both teams to score 2+ goals are favored at -200, although the odds are steep. Each of the four regular season meetings last year and three out of the six playoff games featured 7+ goals.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Edmonton Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: William Karlsson to score anytime: Yes

