BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 16th, 2023

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be facing each other for the first time since the free-kick controversy, which led to the infamous controversial walk-off protest by the currently banned KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic and his players.

Ever since, the clash has been very much anticipated by Indian football fans. It will be a must-win encounter for both sides in what will be a three-way battle between the Blues, the Manjappadas, and Sreenidi Deccan.

Bengaluru posted their first win of the tournament with a 2-0 win against RoundGlass Punjab after drawing out their first game against Sreenidi 1-1 whereas KBFC come into this fixture following a 2-0 defeat against Sreenidi having won their first game against RoundGlass Punjab.

In an interesting move, the Super Cup organizing committee announced that both matches of Group A will be played simultaneously at two different venues

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Group A (BFC vs KBFC)

Date & Time: Sunday, April 16, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium, in Kozhikode

BFC vs KBFC predicted starting XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Bruno Ramires, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Ayush Adhikari, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Danish Farooq, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Jeakson Singh

BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Javi Hernandez, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sunil Chhetri, Dimirtis Diamantakos

Captain: Javi Hernandez | Vice-Captain: Dimirtis Diamantakos

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Victor Mongil, Namgyal Bhutia, Hormipam Ruivah, Bruno Silva, Suresh Singh, Udanta Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Dimirtis Diamantakos, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi

Captain: Bruno Silva | Vice-Captain: Suresh Singh

