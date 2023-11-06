Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC preview, prediction, team news, and more ahead of the AFC Cup 2023-24 clash

A fortnight following their 6-1 rout of Maziya S&RC, Odisha FC are set to travel to Maldives to face the same opponents in the 2023-24 AFC Cup on Tuesday.

Despite the resounding win, the Juggernauts haven’t enjoyed the best run in their debut AFC Cup campaign.

Their journey began with a 4-0 loss to fellow ISL club Mohun Bagan Super Giants, followed by a close 3-2 defeat to Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings on matchday 2. The recent thrashing of Maziya in the previous match proved crucial, keeping them in contention for the knockout rounds.

Sergio Lobera’s men also faced a bumpy start in the Indian Super League, with just one win in their first four games. However, they appear to have regained momentum at the right time as they arrive on the back of consecutive victories against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC.

On the other hand, Maziya began their campaign impressively with a 3-1 win against Bashundhara Kings but suffered consecutive defeats to Indian opponents in Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC. Nevertheless, they’ve displayed strength on their home turf, having already secured one victory.

Both teams currently sit at three points, making this upcoming clash pivotal, as the team that loses will be on the brink of elimination.

Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Match: Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC, 2023-24 AFC Cup, Matchday 4.

Venue: Maldives National Stadium.

Timings: Tuesday, November 7, 3:30 PM IST.

Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC: Telecast and live-streaming details

The game between Maziya and Odisha FC will be broadcast on Sports18 and is available for live streaming on both JioTV and Fancode App from 3:30 PM on Tuesday.

Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC: Predicted lineup

Maziya S&RC: Shareef Hussain (GK), Hassan Shifaz, Branimir Jocic, Sebastijan Antic, Khalil Gamal, Tomoki Wada, Regan Obeng, Ibrahim Aisham, Hassan Raif, Hassan Naiz, Hussain Nihan.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Lenny Rodrigues, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Cy Goddard, Diego Mauricio.

Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Odisha FC will start as the favorites, particularly following their recent encounter with the same opponent. Nevertheless, Sergio Lobera’s team faces the challenge of playing their fifth game in a two-week period, and as a result, the fatigue factor may become significant.

Should Maziya S&RC show precision and capitalize on their opportunities, Odisha FC could find themselves on the losing end against a team that excels, particularly when playing on their home ground.

Prediction: Maziya S&RC 1-1 Odisha FC