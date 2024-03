NAD vs SAN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Nandurbar District vs Sangli District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 30

Nandurbar District and Sangli District will begin their Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 campaign on Tuesday, March 12. Their season opener will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Last season, Sangli District and Nandurbar District had poor runs in the league stage and competed in the Relegation round. Both teams won four of seven matches each in the Relegation round.

Match Details

Match: Nandurbar District vs Sangli District, Match 30, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 12, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Nandurbar District

Sanchit Shinde, Pruthviraj Galande Patil, Omkar Shinde, Pranav Dhumal, Atul Rathod, Raj Ahire, Shreyas Umbardand, Abhi Shendge, Jayesh Mahajan, Manish Thengde, Mithun Rathod, Omkar Kadam, Onkar Gade, Prashant Nagare, Sagar Gawade, Shushant Shinde, Tejas Raut, Varun Khandale, Vishvajit Salunke.

Sangli District

Prashant Waghmare, Rushabh Salunkhe, Sangram Patil, Shubham Patil, Tushar Khadke, Yuvraj Kate, Abhijit Gavade, Abhishik Gunge, Abhiraj Pawaw, Aditya Yesugade, Ashif Nadaf, Aniket Hipparkar, Omkar Rathod, Vinay Shelke, Satej Patil, Rohit Narale, Navaj Desai, Pranav Mane, Ashpak Attar, Prasanna Patil, Vaibhav Waghmode.

Probable Playing 7s

Nandurbar District

Atul Ashok Rathod, Shreyas Sachin Umbardand, Omkar Vitthal Shinde, Onkar Subhash Gade, Tejas Dadasaheb Raut, Sanchit Sunil Shinde, Prashant Sambhaji Nagare.

Sangli District

Pranav Mane, Omkar Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Ashpak Mubarak Attar, Vaibhav Waghmode, Tushar Khadke, Rushabh Salunkhe.

NAD vs SAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omkar Rathod, Atul Ashok Rathod, Shreyas Sachin Umbardand, Onkar Subhash Gade, Tejas Dadasaheb Raut, Prashant Sambhaji Nagare, Rushabh Salunkhe.

Captain: Prashant Sambhaji Nagare | Vice-captain: Onkar Subhash Gade

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omkar Rathod, Atul Ashok Rathod, Prasanna Patil, Ashpak Mubarak Attar, Vaibhav Waghmode, Prashant Sambhaji Nagare, Tushar Khadke.

Captain: Prashant Sambhaji Nagare | Vice-captain: Atul Ashok Rathod