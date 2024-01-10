Hemp lotions are specially designed to deliver deep hydration and nourishment to dry, flaky skin. The natural attributes of hemp, such as its abundant omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, make it an effective moisturizer. These lotions are packed with vitamins and antioxidants, providing essential nourishment and protection for the skin.

Moreover, hemp lotions boast anti-inflammatory properties, which can be especially advantageous for soothing dry, irritated skin. These lotions provide a natural and effective solution for dry patches, roughness, and itchiness, promoting healthy, hydrated skin.

Through consistent application, these skincare lotions can enhance skin elasticity and boost hydration levels, resulting in skin that feels soft, smooth, and rejuvenated.

7 best hemp lotions for dry skin from leading brands like Personal Care, Hempz, and more

Hemp lotions are enriched with nourishing ingredients to effectively hydrate and soothe dry skin, resulting in a soft and smooth feel. They also frequently incorporate natural elements like shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe vera, which further boost their moisturizing and soothing capabilities.

Team Sportskeeda has created a list of seven hemp lotions for dry skin that are gaining popularity in the skincare industry.

1) Personal Care Hemp Body Lotion

This brand's hemp lotion expertly combines organic hemp seed oil and vitamin E to enhance skin elasticity and deliver intense hydration. The luxurious lotion includes nourishing hemp seed oil, revitalizing vitamin E, and moisturizing shea butter, all contributing to its exceptional skin-nourishing properties.

Price: $20 on Amazon.

2) Hempz Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz's hemp seed oil lotion is specially formulated with shea butter and ginseng to deeply nourish and rejuvenate the skin. The natural ingredients work together to provide intense hydration, leaving the skin feeling revitalized and supple. The lotion also acts as a protective barrier, shielding the skin from environmental stressors.

Price: $25 on Sephora.

3) Earthly Body Hand and Body Lotion

Earthly Body is renowned for its exceptional hemp seed lotion, crafted with high-quality ingredients like hemp seed oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter. This nourishing and hydrating formula leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth and rejuvenated.

Price: $15 on Walmart.

4) Andalou Naturals CannaCell Botanical Body Lotion

Andalou Naturals' hemp lotion features a potent fruit stem cell complex and nourishing hemp seed oil, working in harmony to deeply hydrate the skin.

This high-quality lotion not only moisturizes but also improves skin tone and texture, revitalizing it. The fruit stem cell complex rejuvenates the skin, while hemp seed oil offers crucial nourishment, visibly enhancing the complexion.

Price: $18 on Nordstrom.

5) The Body Shop Hemp Heavy-Duty Body Moisture Protector

This heavy-duty moisturizer is specially designed for extremely dry skin, providing long-lasting hydration and helping to protect the skin's moisture barrier.

Its rich, creamy formula is infused with hemp seed oil, making it ideal for addressing rough, parched skin.

Price: $30 on Amazon.

6) Hudson Valley Hemp's 1000mg CBD Lotion

The hemp lotion from this brand is carefully crafted with an infusion of organic hemp seed oil and natural botanicals like Arnica and MSM. This unique formulation is designed to provide soothing and nourishing benefits, specifically for dry skin.

Price: $22 on Sephora.

7) Malin + Goetz Cannabis Hand + Body Lotion

Crafted with the nourishing benefits of cannabis sativa seed oil, this lightweight lotion swiftly absorbs into the skin, delivering a smooth and balanced complexion.

Its key components include cannabis sativa seed oil, amino acids, and glycerin, providing non-greasy hydration and soothing properties.

Price: $28 at Walmart.

Hemp lotions provide a great solution for dry skin, offering a natural and effective way to nourish and hydrate the skin. By considering these seven hemp lotion brands, skincare fans can discover the ideal match for their needs and enjoy the benefits of hemp-infused hydration.

These hemp lotions are available for purchase on their official websites or through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and Sephora.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Are hemp lotions suitable for sensitive skin?

Indeed, these lotions are usually well-tolerated by sensitive skin, but it's advisable to conduct a patch test initially.

2) Can hemp lotions be used on the face?

Yes, numerous lotions comprising hemp can be used on the face, offering moisturizing and soothing benefits.

3) Do hemp lotions contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)?

No, hemp lotions are crafted from hemp seed oil, which is THC-free and entirely legal for skincare purposes.