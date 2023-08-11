Dunkin August 2023 app deals: List of offers, availability, and all you need to know

The famous American coffee and doughnut franchise, Dunkin, was founded by Bill Rosenberg in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. The franchise is currently in the headlines for its extensive and fresh offers.

These deals, however, are only accessible to the Rewards members and only via the brand's mobile app. Moreover, customers will be able to take advantage of these amazing offers throughout August.

However, this limited-time offer will be available only until August 31, 2023. Moreover, there is also a restriction of one offer per member.

This Dunkin offer is here for only one month

The offer is valid only till the last day of August (Image via Getty Images / Dunkin)

Throughout August 2023, the app's Rewards members will have exclusive access to a variety of fresh deals by activating each offer on the mobile app before completing an order. Additionally, customers who sign up for a Rewards member account between August 14, 2023, and September 3, 2023, will receive a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee drink with their first purchase.

Other additional deals offered by the franchise are as follows:

- All Rewards members can now enjoy any free medium-sized frozen beverage with their purchase. They can even combine it with their favorite breakfast sandwich.

- The customers can earn 2x points on all frozen and iced beverages.

- They will have a chance to get a free medium-sized iced matcha with any purchase.

- A $3 Dunkin' Wrap is available to customers who buy a drink.

- They can also add some Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, available in various flavors, to their order for a special treat.

- Moreover, the customers can also get a medium-sized cold brew for just $2. It can also be customized with its own flavors. This includes the brand’s well-known Salted Caramel Cold Brew. It is a sweet, gently salty caramel-flavored cold brew that is topped with salted caramel cold foam.

- Additionally, the consumers can get a $3 Wrap when purchasing a drink. This can be either a Chorizo & Egg Wrap or a Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap.

- Moreover, this wrap will also come with a Raspberry Watermelon Refresher.

Furthermore, the brand is now offering a range of Member Exclusive drinks that are only available via the mobile app, such as Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee, Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle Iced Coffee, Blueberry Cobbler Frozen Coffee, Blueberry Cobbler Iced Coffee, Toffee Nut Frozen Coffee and Toffee Nut Iced Coffee.

Members can also begin collecting points towards free food and beverages. They can also gain access to exclusive promotions. Moreover, they will be able to discover secret menu items too.

More details about the company

It is a very popular franchise that sells coffee (Image via Getty Images)

Despite its origins as Dunkin Donuts, the chain rebranded as a beverage company and was renamed Dunkin' in January 2019. While stores in the United States already use the new name, the company expects to spread the rebranding to all its worldwide locations gradually.

According to its website, it has become extremely popular throughout the nation. Moreover, it is famous for its America's favorite coffee, other beverage, and snacks.